Yoga guru Ramdev booked for ‘hate speech’ in Rajasthan

PTI

Barmer, February 5

An FIR was registered on Sunday against Yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly promoting enmity and outraging religious feelings over his provocative remarks at a meeting of seers in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, the police said.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153A, 295A and 298 of the IPC at Chauhatan police station based on a complaint filed by a local resident, Pathai Khan, a police officer said.

At the meeting of seers on February 2, Ramdev allegedly accused Muslims of resorting to terror and abducting Hindu women while comparing Hinduism to Islam and Christianity. He alleged that the two faiths were obsessed with conversion while Hinduism taught its followers to do good.