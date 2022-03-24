Yogi Adityanath elected Uttar Pradesh BJP Legislature Party leader; to take oath as CM on Friday

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, March 24
Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Uttar Pradesh in presence of party’s central observer, Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of a “grand” swearing-in ceremony to be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders on Friday.
“We got a two-thirds majority because of our hard work in the last five years. We have proved our mettle in people’s court,” an emotional Adityanath said attributing the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’.
Shah attributed BJP’s “historic mandate” to “successful leadership of PM Modi and successful tenure of Yogi Adityanath”
“We elect the leader in a transparent manner,” Shah also said in an apparent jibe at the Congress.
Meanwhile, apart from leaders and high-profile industry heads, the list of invitees include all present and past BJP chief ministers, Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut and the team of ‘The Kashmir Files’
Adityanath is scheduled to take oath at 4 pm at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. His ministers are also expected to take the oath at the ceremony which the BJP is making all efforts to turn into a mega event
The CM-designate has also called probable ministers for a breakfast meeting, sources said, adding that those invited include Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, Shrikant Sharma, Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, Brajesh Pathak, Jai Pratap Singh, Satish Mahana, Jitin Prasada and Suresh Khanna.
Though the list is being kept under tight wraps, sources say around 60 ministers may take oath of which 25-30 may be new faces. Some leaders who lost may also be included along with more representation to non-Yadav OBCs and Jat community.
