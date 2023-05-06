Yogi Adityanath: SP-RLD alliance opportunistic, anarchist

PTI

Meerut, May 5

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed SP-RLD alliance "opportunistic and anarchist" alleging the two parties are finding themselves in trouble with lawbreakers in the state on a tight leash.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are contesting the UP urban local body polls in alliance. They had fought the 2022 UP assembly polls too as allies.

Addressing a rally in Meerut ahead of the second round of civic polls to be held on May 11, Adityanath said, "the SP-(Rashtriya) Lok Dal alliance is opportunistic and anarchist. They are having problems now that we are restoring order and ending chaos." The CM also held public meetings in Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Ghaziabad.

He called the opposition parties "parivarvadi" in Hapur and talked of development and changing perception of cities in UP in his address in Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad.