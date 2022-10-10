 UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday : The Tribune India

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology

Mulayam Singh Yadav. PTI file

Lucknow, October 10

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.

He said in a statement that the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology.

UP Speaker Satish Mahana has also expressed grief at the death of the veteran leader. 

Cremation in Sefai on Tuesday

The mortal remains of the late Samajwadi patriarch will be taken to his native village Sefai in Etawah later on Monday.

In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party said the cremation of the late leader would be held in his village on Tuesday at 3pm.

A party source said it had been decided not to bring the mortal remains to Lucknow in view of the torrential rains in the state capital. IANS

