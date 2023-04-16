Yogi forms panel to probe Atiq, brother’s killing

Prayagraj (UP), April 15
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath late on Saturday formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.
Both were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by the police to hospital.
Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet: “Crime has reached its peak in UP and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created deliberately.”
Ahmad, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.
Ahmad’s son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13. The last rites of Asad were performed at the Kasari Masari graveyard here on Saturday amid heavy police security.
