Yogi keeps Home, Khanna gets Finance

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Three days after he took oath as the UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath today allotted portfolios to the newly inducted ministers, keeping the departments of Home, Vigilance and Personnel with him. Altogether, 34 departments remain with him.

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has been allocated six departments — Rural Development, Rural Engineering, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprise and National Integration, while Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak will head Medical Education, Health and Family Welfare. Maurya held the all-important PWD portfolio in the previous regime, which has now gone to Jitin Prasad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “confidant” AK Sharma has got Urban Development and Adityanath’s right hand man, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Water Resources.

Senior leader Suresh Kumar Khanna has been given the charge of key Finance and Parliamentary Affairs portfolios. Agriculture has gone to senior leader Surya Pratap Shahi and Women and Child Development to Baby Rani Maurya. Adityanath’s council includes 52 ministers.