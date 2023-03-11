‘You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land’: Heated feud erupts between auto driver, passenger over speaking in Kannada; video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 11

A video of an argument between a three-wheeler driver and passenger, insisting each other to use their native languages, is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms.

The video has been shared on Twitter by an account, Anonymous.

“NorthIndians-Beggar,Our Land These are the words used by this auto driver and this is not the only mentality of this driver but of all of these peoples.Being proud to be from Karnataka and its pride is wholly different from forcing other to speak Kannada,” the user wrote while tagging PM Modi and HM Amit Shah in the post.

The auto driver could be seen chiding the passenger asking her to speak in Kannada language. “You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land, not your land,” he could be heard saying while the female passenger continues to confront him. "No we will not speak in Kannada,” the women could be heard saying.

Since being shared the video has amassed over 18,000 views. The viral video of the verbal spat is from Karnataka, however its exact location couldn’t be ascertained.

