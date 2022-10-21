Young children learn quickly and deeply in their mother tongue: NCSSF

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, October 21

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCFFS)—the first stage in the 5+3+3+4 curricular and pedagogical restructuring of school education as envisioned in NEP 2020.

NCFFS uses ‘play,’ at the core of the conceptual, operational, and transactional approaches to curriculum organisation, pedagogy, time and content organisation, and the overall experience of the child, underlining that “children in this age group should not be burdened with textbooks”.

One of its key recommendations is that mother tongue should be the primary medium of instruction for children till eight years of age in both public and private schools. “Young children learn and grasp nontrivial concepts most quickly and deeply in their home language/mother tongue/familiar language. Research evidence confirms the importance of teaching children in their mother tongue during the foundational years and beyond,” it says.

“Since children learn concepts most rapidly and deeply in their home language, the primary medium of instruction would optimally be the child’s home language/ mother tongue/ familiar language in the foundational stage. This should be the approach in both public and private schools,” it adds.

“If the child is taught with a new or unfamiliar language as the medium of instruction, the three-four years of experience that the child comes with gets completely disregarded, as a new language is taught from the beginning, at the cost of negating the foundational experiences, skills, and learning that the child has already accumulated, thus reversing the entire learning process,” it states.

English could be one of the second language options, it states.

However, children should be exposed to and immersed in multiple oral languages from an early age, it states, adding that “schools will aim to ensure the presence of teachers, and parents so that at least two or preferably three languages present with children on a regular basis.”

“For young children to acquire skills of speaking fluently in their language 2 or language 3 (which could also be English), a natural, communication-focused approach that also uses scaffolding of their language 1 (primary medium of instruction) needs to be adopted, it says.

Children learn best through play, hence learning envisaged by the NCF will provide stimulating experiences for the child’s development in all dimensions – cognitive, social-emotional, physical, and will also enable the achievement of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for children, officials explain.

From 3 to 8 years of age, ECCE includes continued attention to health, safety, care, and nutrition; but also, crucially, self-help skills, motor skills, hygiene, the handling of separation anxiety, physical development through movement and exercise, expressing and communicating thoughts and feelings to parents and others, being comfortable around one’s peers, sitting for longer periods of time in order to work on and complete a task, ethical development, and forming all-round good habits.

The importance of the home environment cannot be overemphasised, including family, extended family, neighbours, and others in the close community, all of whom have a very significant impact on the child, particularly in this age cohort of 3-8 years, it says

The NCF deals with the role of teachers as well as parents and communities in enabling and enhancing the developmental outcomes that are sought during this stage.

Preparing the curriculum for the three to eight age groups has been the most critical and challenging task because experts and scientists have proved that 85 percent of brain development happens by the age of seven or eight, it says.

The document also underlines that “children in this age group should not be burdened with textbooks”.

