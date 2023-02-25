‘Your remarks reek of frustration, demoralization’: BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over her address at AICC Plenary session in Raipur

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

The BJP on Saturday hit back at Sonia Gandhi saying her AICC Plenary address at Raipur reeked of “frustration and demoralization” and reflected her party’s inability to conduct an honest assessment of electoral losses.

“Sonia Gandhi’s Raipur address is laced with frustration and demoralization. It fails to reflect an honest introspection on why the Congress has reached where it has. They continue with their politics of levelling reckless, baseless allegations such as all institutions have been captured, the country is not witnessing development. If people of India do not vote for the Congress, Sonia Gandhi starts attacking the EC,” former union minister and BJP stalwart Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He asked whether or not the Congress formed governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan after the same EC conducted elections there.

“They will lose Rajasthan, now,” Prasad added.

The BJP leader said the Congress Party had a problem with everyone but would not look within.

“They have a problem with the media. Sonia Gandhi’s son has problems with the Supreme Court also. The Congress is unable to understand that India is witnessing development under PM Narendra Modi. India has emerged as a major world power. Poor are being cared for. This government is not just working for the welfare of the poor, backward, marginalized, SCs, STs, and middle class, it is also working to build India into a major world economy,” said Prasad.

He said the Congress is not able to understand that everything under PM Modi is happening honestly.

“A principal reason behind Congress Party’s decline is the fact that their government was mired in corruption, nepotism, misgovernance, loot because of which the people are fed up. That is why they don’t get votes. They won’t get any in future also. So Sonia Gandhi should stop levelling baseless allegations on the PM for her own party’s electoral losses,” the ex-law minister said.

#BJP #Congress #Sonia Gandhi