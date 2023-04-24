Kerala will soon do what North East, Goa have done: PM Modi in Kochi

PTI

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 24

The ruling BJP on Monday intensified its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala with Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring that the southern state will soon do what the Northeast and Goa have done by repeatedly electing BJP and NDA alliance governments.

Arriving in Kochi today for a two-day tour of Kerala, which didn’t return a single BJP MP to Lok Sabha in 2019, Prime Minister urged youngsters of the state to “defeat the existing two ideologies”.

PM’s reference was to the ruling Left Democratic Front and Congress-led opposition, United Democratic Front.

"Kerala’s youth have to work hard to defeat both these ideologies", the Prime Minister said, addressing a massive youth conclave at Sacred Heart College in Thevara.

The PM sought to engage the youth as he explored Kerala's electoral landscape and cautioned them against forces seeking to divide the nation on the basis of language, region and religion.

“We have to move forward defeating these forces,” PM said, in unstated reference to ongoing language wars, activities of the banned PFI and divisive politics.

Stressing Kerala's potential to contribute to national development, the PM accused successive state governments of doing nothing to give Kerala's youth the opportunities they deserved.

"The ongoing conflict between two ideologies is inflicting untold harm on Kerala," he said, attacking one ideology for "keeping party above the state and another for keeping family above everything."

These ideologies are fomenting violence and corruption and Kerala's youth have to defeat both, the PM declared in his electoral push in South India, where the BJP holds only 29 seats out of 128, mainly from Karnataka.

The BJP has no representation in LS from Tamil Nadu’s (39 LS seats); Andhra Pradesh (25 seats) and Kerala (19 seats).

Declaring that BJP and India’s youth “have the same wavelength and vision”, the Prime Minister said, “Be it Northeast or Goa, whichever state has seen the model of BJP government working, that state had wholeheartedly embraced the BJP irrespective of region, religion, and language. Kerala will do in the days to come what the northeast has done and what Goa has done repeatedly."

The PM also said that the world today considered the 21st century as a century of India unlike the past when India was counted among the fragile five.

Importantly, PM has tasked MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan, who hails from Kerala, to oversee Operation Kaveri to rescue Indians trapped in Sudan, facing civil strife.

The Prime Minister is in Kerala to launch several development projects including India's first water metro in Kochi and the state's first Vande Bharat train on Tuesday.

The state remains key to BJP's 2024 general election math.

