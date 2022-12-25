Youths attack Xmas event in Uttarkashi over 'forced conversions'

Dehradun, December 24
The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday registered a cross-FIR in connection with the attack by a group of youths at a Christmas programme in Uttarkashi district, alleging “forced conversion”.
DGP Ashok Kumar said several persons sustained injuries in the incident that took place on Friday. “In the cross-FIR, one side has been accused of forcibly converting while the other of being assaulted,” Kumar said.
The DGP added that the cross-FIR had been registered on the complaint of both parties and the police were probing the matter.
