 YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila detained after she 'assaults' cops in Hyderabad

TV channels show Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman and also allegedly hitting a woman cop

Hyderabad, April 24

YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila was on Monday detained by police here following an altercation with them outside her residence here during which allegedly “assaulted” cops.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) Joel Davis, they saw some TV visuals in which Sharmila was seen assaulting police officials who tried to prevent her from proceeding with a protest for which she had not obtained permission.

“When we got information that she was proceeding to the SIT office, officials went to her residence as she did not obtain any prior permission,” the DCP told reporters. “The officials went there to brief her and to stop her from going there. Visuals are coming in which she assaulted the police officials. We will take legal action after obtaining a complaint from the officials.”            

Sharmila said she was put under house arrest by the police when she was planning to visit the SIT office to submit a representation over the TSPSC question paper leak issue. TV channels showed the aggrieved Sharmila purportedly pushing a policeman and also allegedly hitting a woman constable as she is heard questioning the police on why they were stopping her.

As she tried to proceed in a vehicle, police stopped it and prevented her from moving ahead after which she questioned them and argued with them.                     

Police said she squatted on the road.

“We got information that she was planning to hold a protest at the SIT office. There was no permission for it. When the police personnel tried to prevent her, she misbehaved with them and also pushed two of them,” a senior police official said.

Defending her actions, Sharmila in a statement said, “It is my responsibility to act in self-defence”, and alleged that the police “behaved rudely” with her.

Asked about the reports that she slapped a woman constable, the official said they were verifying it and added that Sharmila had now been taken into custody.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, had earlier demanded a probe either by the CBI or a sitting judge into the paper leak issue.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations that the question paper had been leaked. Subsequently a few more exams were cancelled. More than 15 people, including TSPSC employees, have been arrested since March 13 over their alleged involvement in the leak of question papers. PTI

