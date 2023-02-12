YSRCP MP’s son arrested in Delhi excise policy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Ongole Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, as part of its investigation into the Delhi excise policy scam.

Raghav was taken into custody on Friday evening and is expected to be produced before a local court here, where the ED will seek his custody, officials said. This is the ninth arrest in the case by the agency and the third this week.

The ED arrested Gautam Malhotra, son of former SAD MLA from Punjab Deep Malhotra, and Rajesh Joshi, director of an advertising company called Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, earlier this week. Raghav has been arrested for his alleged role in the formulation of the excise policy and in kickbacks, said the officials.