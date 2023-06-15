Zelenskyy aide asks India to join Ukraine peace formula

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 14

In a telephonic conversation with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday, head of office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak reportedly sought support for Ukraine peace plan and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points.

Yermak also made a phone call to Celso Amorim, Chief Adviser to the Brazilian President the same day. The two large developing countries have so far refused to condemn Russia for the conflict in Ukraine. The phone call to Doval came days after Russia said it was keen to expand ties with Pakistan and the first shipment carrying discounted Russian oil reached Karachi port. It also comes while India and the US are engaged at the highest level to effect a decisive breakthrough in their strategic ties.

“The two discussed the implementation of the agreements reached by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks with PM Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in Japan on May 20,” stated the Ukrainian President’s website.

“The main topic of their conversation was the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, in particular, the consolidation of international support for it and the possibility of India joining the implementation of its individual points.

“In this context, the parties discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit. Yermak emphasised the need to involve the widest possible range of countries, including the Global South, in this event.

Yermak also briefed Doval in detail on the current situation on the frontline.