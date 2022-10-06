Zelenskyy to PM Modi: No talks till Russia returns annexed areas

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, October 5
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told PM Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday that Kyiv will not conduct any negotiations with the current Russian President Vladimir Putin till the annexation of Ukrainian territories is reversed.
During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi had conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts. He had said there could be no military solution to the conflict and reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Indian readout.
As per a Ukrainian readout of the conversation, Zelenskyy said: “Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward an ultimatum instead, deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear
formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it.” At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also noted his recent statement that “now is not the time for war”. Zelenskyy also noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of India to Ukraine, stated the readout. They also discussed the issue of nuclear safety. “Nuclear blackmail by Russia is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” said Zelenskyy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
34, including 22 children, killed in mass shooting at day-care centre in Thailand
Suspected gunman, a former policeman, later kills his wife a...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff
The victim family, from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was kidnapped ...
Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US
Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
UN health agency informed the Drugs Controller General of In...