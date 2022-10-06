Zelenskyy to PM Modi: No talks till Russia returns annexed areas

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 5

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told PM Narendra Modi during a telephonic conversation on Tuesday that Kyiv will not conduct any negotiations with the current Russian President Vladimir Putin till the annexation of Ukrainian territories is reversed.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi had conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts. He had said there could be no military solution to the conflict and reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy, according to the Indian readout.

As per a Ukrainian readout of the conversation, Zelenskyy said: “Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward an ultimatum instead, deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear

formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it.” At the same time, Zelenskyy thanked PM Modi for India’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also noted his recent statement that “now is not the time for war”. Zelenskyy also noted the significant humanitarian aid provided by the government and the private sector of India to Ukraine, stated the readout. They also discussed the issue of nuclear safety. “Nuclear blackmail by Russia is a threat not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world,” said Zelenskyy.

