Zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism will continue: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Centre would continue to deal firmly with internal security challenges, including separatism, terrorism and other anti-national activities. In doing so, he said, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police had been playing a significant role.

Incidents on decline There has been a downward trend in violence in Kashmir, insurgency in North-East and left-wing extremism in affected areas. — Amit Shah, Home minister

Addressing a gathering during the 54th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Hyderabad, the Home Minister said government’s policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism would continue.

“There has been a downward trend in violence in Kashmir, insurgency in North-East and left-wing extremism in affected areas. The number of people involved in terror-related activities is on the decline… many are giving up arms and returning to the mainstream,” he said.

“The security of airports, ports and other establishments of national importance is very important if the target of 5 trillion dollar economy set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to be achieved,” Shah said.

He mentioned that the CISF’s history of 53 years had shown it had contributed immensely to the economic progress of the nation.