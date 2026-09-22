An exemplary officer and educationist

I met Gurdev Singh Brar, a distinguished IAS officer with a lifelong commitment to advancing education, especially for underprivileged sections of society, for the first time in February 2023. I was invited to deliver a keynote address at an international economics conference organised by Guru Gobind Singh College for Women, Chandigarh. Brar was the head of the college’s managing committee.

When he entered the principal’s room, where I was waiting to meet him, the first thing he said was: I read every article of yours published in The Tribune and Punjabi Tribune. He was 92 at that time. I was humbled by his generosity but also impressed that, even at that age, he was maintaining an intellectually engaging lifestyle.

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I had heard and read about him. As the Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar in 1984, he had refused to give the civil administration’s consent to Operation Blue Star because he considered the Army operation unwise. A tricky situation arose for the Indian government and for him. A sort of compromise was reached by removing him from the position and sending him on long leave. It came to light later that then Punjab Governor BD Pande and then Chief Secretary KD Vasudev were also opposed to the Army operation. So, it must have been very difficult for them to agree to Brar’s removal from his Amritsar position.

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When we were alone for some time in the college principal’s room, I wanted to ask him about the events of June 1984. When I broached this question as diplomatically as I could, he evaded it first with silence and then by talking about his passion for promoting education. He perhaps did not want to engage with what could be viewed as self-glorification and instead wanted to highlight what he was currently doing, managing five colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh and several schools in Faridkot, our common ancestral place.

The principal later told me that a substantial proportion of the college students were girls from Bihari migrant families living in colonies in and around Chandigarh, and that Brar’s instructions were clear: no girl eligible to study in the college should be refused admission simply because her parents could not pay the fees, and that the Sikh Educational Society he headed would pay the fees for all such students.

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We stayed connected. He sent me a book of his essays reflecting on various aspects of life. I met him again in February 2026 when I visited the college to deliver the keynote address at a conference on the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He looked a bit frail but still lively. Brar, who passed away last week at the age of 95, lived a good life marked by myriad acts of goodness and kindness.

The writer is Professor Emeritus, Oxford Brookes University, Oxford, UK