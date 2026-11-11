100 per cent pre-deposit rule not applicable to RERA refunds ordered in favour of residents’ associations: HC

A real estate developer need not deposit the entire amount ordered to be refunded by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) to a Residents Welfare Association (RWA) merely to get its appeal heard, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal has made it clear that the mandatory 100 per cent pre-deposit condition under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, applies when the amount is payable to an ‘allottee’. The condition cannot be extended to an amount directed to be paid to an association of allottees by treating the two as interchangeable.

The ruling by justice Bansal is significant as it clarifies an important distinction under RERA. It extends beyond the immediate dispute, as it settles a question concerning the financial conditions governing promoters’ appeals against RERA orders involving payments to residents’ associations.

The ruling came as Justice Bansal set aside an August 7 order of the Haryana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, which dismissed an appeal filed by the promoter of a real estate project in Faridabad for failure to deposit the Rs 10 crore that the Haryana RERA Authority had directed it to refund to a “duly constituted residents’ welfare association” welfare association towards interest free maintenance security (IFMS).

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“The statutory provision is candidly providing that pre-deposit would be made where amount is payable to allottee. It does not provide that pre-deposit would be made where payment has to be made to association of allottees,” Justice Bansal observed. The promoter was represented by senior advocate Sunil Chadha, along with counsel Raghav Chadha.

Distinct meanings of ‘person’ and ‘allottee’

Justice Bansal explained that Section 43(5) of the Act permitted “any person aggrieved” by an order of the Authority or an adjudicating officer to approach the Appellate Tribunal. Its explanation includes an association of allottees within the expression ‘person’. However, the proviso separately referred to the amount payable to an ‘allottee’ while prescribing the pre-deposit condition for a promoter’s appeal. “Expression ‘person’ includes association of allottees but expression ‘allottee’ does not include association of allottees,” the court held.

Referring to Section 2(d), Justice Bansal noted that an allottee was a person to whom a plot, apartment or building had been allotted, sold or otherwise transferred by the promoter, including a subsequent transferee, but excluding a tenant. An RWA does not fall within this statutory definition.

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Promoter is also responsible for facilitating residents’ associations

Justice Bansal referred to Section 11(4)(e), requiring a promoter to enable the formation of an association, society or cooperative society of allottees under applicable laws. In the absence of local laws, such an association was to be formed within three months of the majority of allottees having booked their plots or apartments. “The Section makes it clear that it is one of responsibilities of the promoter to get formed an association of the allottees,” the court observed.

Why the association’s argument was rejected

The association had argued that Section 13(2) of the General Clauses Act, 1897, provided that the singular includes the plural. Since an RWA represented a group of allottees, the 100 per cent pre-deposit requirement should apply even when the amount was payable to the association. It had also contended that excluding associations would defeat the protective purpose of the pre-deposit provision.

Rejecting this interpretation, Justice Bansal held that courts cannot insert words into an unambiguous statutory provision. “Where plain language is clear, neither intention of the legislature is required to be seen nor Courts can add or subtract any word in the statutory provisions,” the Bench observed.

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Setting aside the Tribunal’s order, the High Court asked it to decide the appeal on merits, preferably within three months. It also directed that the promoter would not seek adjournment. Both sides were asked to appear before the Tribunal on December 2.