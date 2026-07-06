2 Punjab and Haryana HC Additional Judges sworn in as Permanent

Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, today administered oath to two Additional Judges, Justice Harmeet Singh Grewal and Justice Deepinder Singh Nalwa, as permanent judges of the High Court.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court collegium had last month approved the proposal for confirming the two judges, paving the way for the Centre to issue the formal warrants of appointment. The development comes at a time when the Punjab and Haryana High Court — one of the country's busiest High Courts — continues to grapple with a substantial shortage of judges. Against a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, the High Court presently has only 55 judges, leaving nearly one-third of the sanctioned posts vacant.

Advertisement

The High Court is currently awaiting the appointment of 10 advocates whose names have already been cleared by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation to the Bench. Their appointment notifications from the Centre are expected shortly. The proposed appointees include advocates from the two States and are expected to considerably augment the court's strength.

Advertisement

Even with the anticipated appointments, judicial vacancies are likely to remain a concern. Three judges of the High Court are scheduled to retire during the current year.

The need to strengthen the Bench assumes greater urgency in view of the mounting pendency before the High Court. Official figures indicate that a total of 4, 23 cases are pending adjudication.

Advertisement

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, which exercises jurisdiction over Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, is among the largest constitutional courts in the country. The confirmation of Justices Grewal and Nalwa as permanent judges, coupled with the expected appointment of 10 new judges, is therefore being viewed as an important step towards addressing the manpower deficit and reducing the burden of pendency, though a sizeable gap between the sanctioned and working strength is likely to persist for the foreseeable future.