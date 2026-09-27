25 years on, HC upholds Jagadhri road land acquisition, orders compensation at 2026 rates

A 25-year-old land acquisition dispute over a road in Jagadhri has ended with the Punjab and Haryana High Court upholding the acquisition, but directing that the landowners be paid compensation based on the Collector’s rate prevailing on September 14, 2026, the date of the judgment in the case.

The Division Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Divya Sharma held that the State had failed to demonstrate the required application of mind before dispensing with the landowners’ right to file objections under Section 5-A of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894. However, it declined to quash the acquisition as doing so at this stage would cause “inordinate delay” in the making of the “Sector 18 and Sector 18 Part road”, which was already built substantially and connected to National Highway-73.

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The matter was placed before the Bench after two writ petitions were filed challenging the August 28, 2001, notification issued under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, along with Sections 17(1) and 17(4). Also challenged was August 30, 2001, notification under Section 6.

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The court noted that Section 5-A was a “salutary provision” and enabled any person to lodge the objections against the proposed acquisition. “In the present case, it is reiterated that there is nothing highlighted either from the reply or from the status report or even from the record to justify the dispensing of the provisions of Section 5-A of the 1894 Act,” the Bench noted.

The court, at the same time, added quashing the notifications or releasing the petitioners’ land would cause great prejudice and difficulties to the commuters and would not be in public interest. “The properties of the petitioners are situated in such a manner that, although there is an existing alternate path available, it would be in the best interest of all the commuters to have the road passing through the properties of the petitioners so as to be able to connect the road with the National Highway 73,” the court noted.

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The Bench recorded that counsel for the petitioners on a pointed query “very fairly submitted” that they would be satisfied if compensation was assessed under the of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, by taking the date of the judgment as the relevant date for determining the market value. The court noted that the petitioners remained in physical possession and had “till date” not received compensation.

Upholding the impugned notifications, the court asserted: “The petitioners before this Court, who have challenged the acquisition proceedings and have pursued their case since the year 2001 and have admittedly not received the compensation and are still in possession of the property, are held entitled to compensation under the 2013 Act”.

The competent authority was also directed to assess the value of structures or construction on the properties. The landowners would receive 100 per cent solatium calculated on the land market value and the amount assessed for the structures. The court further directed payment of 12 per cent interest under Section 30(3) from the date of the judgment until the compensation was actually paid.

The assessment was ordered to be completed within two months, followed by payment within a further one month. The petitioners would hand over physical possession on the date the amount was paid. If they failed to do so, the State could seek further directions from the court.