3 British court orders, 2 countries, 1 little girl: HC orders custody handover to mother

When a little girl was asked to go to her mother inside a courtroom, she did not immediately move. Instead, she looked towards her father, apparently waiting for a nod of approval. Only after the court reassured her did she walk into her mother's lap.

The moment, brief as it was, captured the predicament of a child caught between two parents, two countries and competing claims over her future.

The girl, born in the United Kingdom in April 2022, had been brought to India by her father in June 2025. According to the mother, the child was taken on the pretext of summer vacations but was not brought back to Britain. Instead, she was left with her paternal grandparents while the father returned to the UK.

What followed was an international custody dispute, with courts in England and Wales repeatedly directing the child's return before her mother eventually approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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Bringing the legal contest to a crucial stage, the High Court has directed the father to hand over the child's custody to her mother on November 18 at 11 am.

In case of non-compliance, the Nawanshahr Senior Superintendent of Police and the Station House Officer concerned have been directed to ensure that the child is handed over.

Justice Vikram Aggarwal passed the order while allowing a habeas corpus petition filed by the mother, who is presently residing and working in the UK. At the onset, the Bench tool note of the unusual international dimension.

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The British-born child became the subject of proceedings before the High Court of Justice, Family Division, in England and Wales.

In an order dated March 25, the British court provisionally held that the child had been wrongfully removed to India and that the mother had been prevented from exercising parental responsibility.

The British court reiterated its direction for the child's return on April 15. On May 5, it ordered that the child continue as a ward of the court and directed the father to return her to England and Wales by May 20.

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The enforcement authorities in India were also requested to assist in locating, safeguarding and facilitating the child's return.

The directions, however, did not bring the child back to her mother, prompting the latter to invoke the extraordinary writ jurisdiction of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The father contested the allegations, maintaining that the child had been brought to India with the mother's consent and through a lawful journey. He claimed to have been the primary caregiver during their stay in Britain, looking after the child's meals, bathing, dressing and daily routine.

He also asserted that the child was settled with her paternal grandparents and had been admitted to a school in India. “Certain allegations have been levelled against the petitioner of not having fulfilled her responsibility of her mother and of she being involved in an extra-marital affair,” Justice Aggarwal noted.

The mother, on the other hand, relied on the British court orders and argued that the child's welfare required her return to Britain. Taking up the matter, Justice Aggarwal made it clear that the allegations exchanged between the estranged parents could not be allowed to overshadow the central question of the child's welfare.

Justice Aggarwal refused to treat the mother's alleged relationship with another person as evidence of her inability to look after the child.

The Bench observed that this allegation, even if assumed to be true, “would not lead this Court to a conclusion that she would not look after the child”.

The court also addressed an important legal objection raised by the father's side: whether a habeas corpus petition could be entertained when the child was in the custody of her own biological father.

Relying on Supreme Court precedents, Justice Aggarwal held that such a petition was maintainable even when a child was in the custody of the other parent. The extraordinary writ jurisdiction could be invoked in child-custody matters where the welfare of the minor required judicial intervention.

Justice Aggarwal also considered the orders passed by the British courts and the doctrine of comity of courts, under which judicial decisions across jurisdictions deserved due respect to avoid contradictory orders.

The Bench nevertheless reiterated that the child's welfare remained the paramount consideration and that every case had to be decided on its own facts.

An important consideration was the child's age. Born in Britain and a British citizen by birth, she was below five years of age. Justice Aggarwal referred to Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act, 1956, which recognised the father as the natural guardian and provided that the custody of a child below five years would normally be with the mother.

Justice Aggarwal took note of the arguments that the mother was gainfully employed in the UK, while the father was presently in India. The court observed that the child would have greater support and facilities in Britain. While acknowledging the love and affection the paternal grandparents would have for the child, it concluded that the balance tilted towards the mother.

Justice Aggarwal made it clear that custody direction was an interim arrangement based on the child's immediate welfare. Both parents remained at liberty to seek a final determination of custody before the competent court under the relevant law. Any such proceedings would have to be decided independently on their merits, without being influenced by the observations in the present order.

Directing the handover, Justice Aggarwal took care to address the emotional consequences of the transition. The police authorities were specifically directed to ensure that no untoward incident occurred and that the transfer was carried out smoothly, without causing mental trauma to the child.

The father was permitted to maintain contact with his daughter. If he returned to the UK, he could meet her every Sunday for two hours, subject to orders passed by the British courts, or interact through video calls. If he remained in India, video interaction for 15 to 30 minutes has been permitted.