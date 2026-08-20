6 days before interviews, HPSC changed criteria for 189 Assistant Professor posts; HC quashes cut-off

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed the Haryana Public Service Commission’s decision to introduce minimum qualifying marks for interviews to recruit 189 Assistant Professor on regular basis in Super Speciality and Broad Speciality disciplines in Haryana Government Medical Colleges.

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The condition was introduced after the candidates had already been shortlisted. The court quashed the announcement and directed the Commission to re-evaluate and finalise the selection on the basis of the criteria originally stipulated in the advertisement.

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“Altering the criteria, while being aware of the details of the shortlisted candidates, merely six days before the interview process was scheduled to commence, has cast an air of doubt around the methodology adopted by the respondent-HPSC. Being a State-run recruiting agency, HPSC cannot afford such doubts regarding its credibility as Caesar’s wife must remain above all suspicion,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar observed.

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Justice Brar noted that the recruitment advertisement had provided for a two-tiered selection scheme comprising 75 marks under pre-merit criteria and 25 marks for the interview. The pre-merit criteria were further divided into various heads carrying between 0.5 and 15 marks.

The advertisement, however, merely stated that the interview would carry 25 marks and did not prescribe any minimum qualifying marks for it.

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Justice Brar further noted that the State government had earlier constituted a Selection Committee comprising experts from PGIMS for shortlisting candidates on the basis of the pre-merit criteria and had entrusted the HPSC with conducting interviews of the shortlisted candidates. HPSC, accordingly, issued an interview schedule on December 7, 2022.

The Commission issued announcements on December 7 and 8, 2022, publishing the list of shortlisted candidates and informing them that the interviews would be held on December 19 and 20.

The issue arose when, on December 13, the HPSC introduced the minimum qualifying marks for the interview. The petitioners contended that the Commission had changed the “rules of the game” when the “game was already in motion”.

The High Court agreed that the HPSC had erred.

“The scheme as provided in the advertisement makes it clear that selection shall be made in terms of marks obtained per the pre-merit criteria (worth 75 marks) and in the interview (worth 25 marks),” Justice Brar court held.

The Court noted that the scheme had been laid down by the employer ––Haryana Director-General Medical Education and Research (DGMER). HPSC was engaged merely to conduct the interviews.

“Neither the advertisement nor any other material available on the record indicates that the respondent-HPSC was allowed to make modifications to the existing selection criteria,” the court said.

Justice Brar also observed that DGMER, being the employer and a specialised body entrusted with regulating medical education, “ought to be perceived as the best judge for deciding upon suitability of candidates for the advertised roles”.

Justice Brar added that the HPSC introduced the qualifying marks after the list of shortlisted candidates and interview dates had already been made public. The Commission’s case was that the prescription of minimum marks had been made before the actual interviews with the intention of maintaining high standards in recruitment.

The Court held that a recruiting authority could suggest parameters if expressly permitted by the advertisement, but “such additions” had to be “neither arbitrary nor contrary to the applicable rules and the scheme of process”.

Justice Brar further held that merely because the interview was assigned 25 marks did not mean that a minimum qualifying threshold could subsequently be introduced for that component.

“By setting minimum qualifying marks for the interview, the respondent-HPSC has attempted to nullify the effect of the marks obtained in terms of the carefully curated pre-merit criteria,” the Court observed.

The original selection scheme contemplated selection on the basis of aggregate marks secured in the two stages. The HPSC, the court held, could not unilaterally alter the criteria “in a manner where one stage is rendered irrelevant”, particularly in the absence of relevant authorisation.

‘Arbitrariness and fair play are sworn enemies’

Referring to the constitutional provisions, Justice Brar asserted: “Article 14 recognises that arbitrariness and fair play are sworn enemies and thus, strikes at the heart of arbitrary State action by demanding that exercise of any public power only be guided by reason and equality.”

The Court added that the overt display of fair play was integral to natural justice and failure to abide by it would not merely amount to administrative misconduct but would be “a direct affront to the Rule of Law”.

The court also considered the timing of the modification significant. “The arbitrariness of the act and conduct of the respondent-HPSC is supplemented by the timing of the modification,” the Bench observed, adding the HPSC was already aware of all the candidates shortlisted for interview when the minimum qualifying marks were introduced.

Justice Brar’s Bench recorded that no direct evidence of mala fide had been brought before it. However, it found that the surrounding circumstances raised concern.

“The modification made by the respondent-HPSC discounts certain candidates, including the petitioner, from the zone of consideration solely on the basis of interview marks while the original selection scheme sought for selections to be made on the basis of aggregate merit i.e. marks obtained under the academic criteria and the marks obtained in the interview,” the court observed.

Selection to be recalculated

Allowing the writ petitions, the High Court quashed the HPSC’s December 13, 2022 announcement prescribing the fresh interview qualification. It also set aside the December 23, 2022, result to the extent that the petitioners had been excluded for failing to meet the newly introduced minimum qualifying marks of 50 per cent for the unreserved category and 45 per cent for reserved categories.

The HPSC was further directed to re-evaluate and finalise the selection process afresh, “solely on the basis of the criteria originally stipulated in the advertisement”, by calculating aggregate merit out of 100 marks—75 marks for pre-merit academic credentials and 25 marks for interview — “without applying any minimum qualifying cut-off for the viva voce”.

The court further directed that the respondents/competent authority would issue consequential appointment letters, if the petitioners were found successful upon such aggregate evaluation and were otherwise eligible. Such candidates would be entitled to pay only from the day of joining service, while their notional benefits were to be calculated from the date such benefits were disbursed to their batch-mates.