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Home / Legal News / Andhra Pradesh High Court's new Chief Justice Lisa Gill has a Chandigarh connect

Andhra Pradesh High Court's new Chief Justice Lisa Gill has a Chandigarh connect

An alumna of Panjab University’s Department of Laws, she enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and went on to build a diverse practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, handling criminal, civil, service, revenue and constitutional matters

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:50 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Justice Lisa Gill
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A new chapter begins for Justice Lisa Gill as she steps in to lead the Andhra Pradesh High Court as its first woman Chief Justice, carrying with her decades of courtroom experience and a quiet, steady rise through the law —bringing her journey full circle from the courtrooms she once walked as a young lawyer to the High Court she will now lead.

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Just about two months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended her name for the elevation, she will take over as the Chief Justice from April 25 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur on April 24. Her appointment also marks significant instance of a Chief Justice-designate being shifted in advance under the Collegium’s recent policy aimed at ensuring smoother transitions.

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For many in Chandigarh’s legal circles, the moment carries a quiet sense of continuity. Justice Gill, daughter of former judge Justice Harphool Singh Brar, grew up close to the rhythms of the law — an association that would later translate into a steady and wide-ranging legal career.

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An alumna of Panjab University’s Department of Laws, she enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and went on to build a diverse practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, handling criminal, civil, service, revenue and constitutional matters. Over the years, she also represented the Union Territory of Chandigarh and several boards and corporations, developing a reputation for consistency.

Elevated to the Bench in March 2014, she spent over a decade as a judge before being transferred last month to Andhra Pradesh — an early move that now seamlessly leads into her elevation as Chief Justice. The transition reflects a measured judicial journey — one that has moved from the familiar courtrooms of the north to a leadership role in the south, without fuss, and with the quiet assurance of experience. With nearly 36 years in the legal field, including over 11 years on the Bench, Justice Gill now steps into her new role — carrying with her not just a body of work, but a way of working that has, over time, spoken for itself.

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