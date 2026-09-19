Accused of corruption, then back in the same department: HC flags ‘deeply concerning trend’

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Haryana Chief Secretary to explain the rules and framework governing reinstatement of public servants facing trial under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The direction came after Justice Sumeet Goel flagged a “deeply concerning trend” of public servants being reinstated into active service after securing anticipatory or regular bail during the pendency of their trials for offences in corruption cases.

“Time and again this court has observed a deeply concerning trend wherein public servants, upon being enlarged on anticipatory bail/regular bail during the pendency of trial for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, are usually reinstated into active service,” Justice Goel observed.

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The Bench noted that the issue assumed an “alarmingly prejudicial dimension” when such reinstatement resulted in the accused being repatriated or posted to the very same department, office or geographical jurisdiction that formed the “direct subject matter of ongoing criminal prosecution”.

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“Pertinently, such ill-considered administrative actions carry an inherent and grave propensity for the accused to abuse their official clout, tamper with crucial documentary/oral evidence, coerce the prosecution witnesses, and fundamentally subvert the course of fair and impartial trial,” Justice Goel observed.

The assertion came in case of a police official seeking grant of regular bail in a case registered on December 7, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau police station in Panchkula. The State counsel opposed the bail by contending that the petitioner, if released on regular bail, was in a position to tamper with prosecution evidence “especially intimidating the FIR-complainant”.

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After hearing rival contentions, the Bench directed the petitioner’s release on interim regular bail till the next date of hearing. Justice Goel’s Bench was assisted in the matter by advocate Shivansh Malik on the petitioner’s behalf.

The court added that decisions relating to suspension, reinstatement and subsequent place of posting primarily fell within the administrative domain and discretionary realm of the employer or department concerned. However, Justice Goel made it clear that administrative discretion could not be viewed in isolation from its impact on the criminal proceedings.

“While this court remains cognizant that the adjudication of suspension, reinstatement and subsequent place of posting falls primarily within the administrative domain and discretionary realm of employer/concerned department, this court cannot remain oblivious to ground realities where administrative oversight directly undermines the administration of justice,” Justice Goel asserted.

The court found the concern particularly serious where the accused public servant belonged to a law-enforcement or investigating agency and was reinstated to a sensitive post. “This hazard is magnified when an accused public servant belongs to a law enforcement/investigating agency and is reinstated to the sensitive post,” Justice Goel noted.

The Bench pointed out that such reinstatement could give the accused “unhindered access to sensitive records and subordinate personnel involved in the very case against” the accused. Against this backdrop, Justice Goel directed Haryana Chief Secretary to file his response. “Recognising the gravity of this systemic malady, and before further delving into these issues, the Chief Secretary is hereby directed to file a comprehensive and detailed response outlining the framework, standards of procedure, service rule/regulations/guidelines etc. governing the reinstatement of such public servants,” Justice Goel directed.

The Bench further directed that the response must specifically elucidate “whether existing protocols mandate mandatory consultation with the prosecuting agency or the trial court before revoking a suspension and how the officer/authority directing for reinstatement assess the unquantifiable threat of witness tampering or record manipulation”.