After HC rap, Haryana apologises, grants benefits to Assistant Professor; officers’ attached salary released

Days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court rapped Haryana for “recalcitrant and casual attitude” while directing that one-third salary of Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, and Director-General of Higher Education, will remain attached, the authorities concerned have furnished an unqualified and unconditional apology. The State has also granted the admissible benefits to petitioner Assistant Professor.

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Taking up the matter, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ordered forthwith release of one-third salary of the officers concerned attached vide its order dated July 22. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, affidavits filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, A.K. Singh, and Director-General Higher Education, S. Narayanan, was placed before Justice Brar’s Bench

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Referring to the affidavits, the State counsel submitted that the petitioner’s claim had since been duly considered and all admissible benefits, in terms of the undertaking given before the Contempt Court, had been granted to the petitioner.

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The counsel further submitted that an unqualified and unconditional apology had been tendered for the delay on the part of the officers concerned in complying with the court order. “The counsel for the petitioner affirms the factual position and submits that in view of the benefits having been released to the petitioner, the present writ petition has been rendered infructuous,” Justice Brar noted.

Disposing of the petition as infructuous, Justice Brar asserted: “The rule issued against the respondents stands discharged. Consequently, one-third salary of the officers concerned attached vide order dated July 22 is ordered to be released forthwith”.

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Justice Brar in July had noted that a Coordinate Bench on May 7 recorded the petitioner’s contention that he secured appointment as Assistant Professor (Commerce) only after his earlier writ petition challenging denial of appointment despite his eligibility was allowed by the High Court on July 2, 2019. The appointment letter dated November 14, 2023, was then issued.

The petitioner further relied upon a statement made by the department before the Contempt Court on May 21, 2025, assuring that he would be extended the benefit of notional appointment in accordance with his merit position from the date his juniors were appointed.

Despite the statement, the benefit was not extended to him vide impugned order dated July 30, 2025, on the ground that he was last in the merit list of selected candidates. Taking up the matter, the Bench on May 7 observed it could not be disputed that his entitlement to notional benefits from the date other selected candidates were appointed could not be denied, even if the petitioner was the last selected candidate in the order of merit.

Justice Brar also referred to the earlier developments before asserting it appeared the State counsel—on instructions—made the statement before the Contempt Court on May 21 last year to the effect that the benefit of notional appointment in terms of the petitioner’s merit from the date of appointment of his juniors, would be given within two weeks. “Accordingly, on the basis of the statement made by the State counsel, the contempt petition was disposed of vide order dated May 21, 2025”, the Bench observed.

“However, despite the explicit undertaking given before the Contempt Court, the benefit of notional appointment has still not been granted to the petitioner. This Court is constrained to observe that owing to the recalcitrant and casual attitude of the respondents, the petitioner has been unnecessarily compelled to approach this Court for the third time,” Justice Brar had observed.

The Bench had added the respondents surprisingly neither challenged the order passed by the Contempt Court, nor took meaningful steps toward its compliance. “It appears that the respondents have no regard for the Rule of Law or the majesty of justice, and their conduct presents a classic instance of administrative apathy. In such circumstances, this is a fit case where exemplary costs ought to be imposed upon the respondents to curb such unwarranted and protracted litigation,” Justice Brar had observed.