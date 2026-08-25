Ambala-Kaithal road in poor state: Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to NHAI

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on a public interest litigation alleging that the Ambala-Kaithal road stretch is in a severely damaged condition and that construction work has remained incomplete for nearly three years despite toll tax being collected from commuters.

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The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor passed the order while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation titled “Court on Its Own Motion versus the State of Haryana.

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At the onset, the Bench asserted that the plea had been entertained “in the public interest on the allegation that the entire stretch of road between Kaithal and Ambala is in a severely damaged condition and that the construction work has remained incomplete for nearly three years.”

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Referring to a representation forming the basis of the proceedings, the Bench observed: “It has further been averred in the representation that toll tax is being collected from the commuters even though, no properly motorable road is in existence”.

Appearing before the Bench for the State of Haryana, Additional Advocate-General Sourabh Goel submitted that the road in question was “apparently being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India.”

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Taking note of the submission, the Bench directed that the NHAI be made a party to the ongoing litigation. “Accordingly, let the National Highways Authority of India, be impleaded through its Chairman as respondent in this case,” the Bench ordered.

The high court registry was directed to amend the memo of parties accordingly. Before parting with the case, the court issued notice to NHAI and fixed the matter for further hearing on September 17.