Ambala-Kaithal road project to be completed by March 2027, NHAI tells High Court

Ambala-Kaithal road project is expected to be completed by March 2027, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court days after a public interest litigation was filed alleging that the stretch was in a severely damage condition.

Appearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor on the Authority’s behalf, senior counsel Chetan Mittal informed the Court of the deadline before adding that a toll plaza there did not form part of the current project.

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“Rather, it was established under an earlier project, which has already been completed. The present works pertain only to the strengthening of the roads under the ongoing project,” Mittal submitted.

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Taking a note of the submissions, the Bench fixed the case for further hearing April 5, 2027, when a fresh report would be filed in the matter.

The Bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation “Court on Its Own Motion versus the State of Haryana”.

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The Court, on a previous date of hearing, had asserted that the plea had been entertained “in the public interest on the allegation that the entire stretch of road between Kaithal and Ambala is in a severely damaged condition and that the construction work has remained incomplete for nearly three years.”

Referring to a representation forming the basis of the proceedings, the Bench had observed: “It has further been averred in the representation that toll tax is being collected from the commuters even though, no properly motorable road is in existence”.

Appearing before the Bench for the State of Haryana, Additional Advocate-General Sourabh Goel had then submitted that the road was “apparently being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India.”

Taking note of the submission, the Bench had then directed that the NHAI be made a party to the ongoing litigation.