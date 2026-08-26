'Apparently false': HC summons Hisar SP, ASI over probe claim

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Hisar Superintendent of Police and an investigating officer in a case to remain present before it on August 27. The direction came after Justice N S Shekhawat observed that a statement made by the State counsel on the investigating officer’s instructions regarding the petitioner not joining the probe was “apparently” false and that the officer’s conduct was “on the verge of contempt”.

Advertisement

At the onset, a senior Deputy Advocate-General appearing for Haryana informed Justice Shekhawat’s Bench that the petitioner had gone to the police station to join the investigation on August 14 and left after assuring the investigating officer that he would return. Thereafter, several notices were issued to petitioner, but he did not join the investigation.

Advertisement

The petitioner’s counsel disputed the version by submitting that the petitioner in compliance with the High Court’s July 20 order called the investigating officer in the case on his mobile phone. But “no notice was given to the petitioner by the investigating officer in the present case.”

Advertisement

The counsel contended that the petitioner himself reached the police station on August 14 along with an advocate at around 3 pm and met the investigating officer. “The investigating officer had given some written questions to the petitioner and the petitioner had replied to the same in writing. However, the investigating officer of the present case pressurised the petitioner to pay a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the complainant, otherwise he will not permit him to join the investigation,” the Bench was told.

The petitioner further alleged that he and his counsel were made to remain at the police station until 9 pm and that the investigating officer refused to give them a diary number showing that he had joined the investigation. “Rather, he threatened the petitioner with dire consequences,” the Bench was told.

Advertisement

The petitioner also submitted a representation to the Hisar Superintendent of Police, requesting that the investigating officer be directed to permit him to join the investigation. The counsel also relied upon the photographs clearly showing that the petitioner appeared before the authorities in the Police Station, Civil Lines, Hisar and was “joined in the investigation.”

Referring to the contentions, Justice Shekhawat asserted: “Apparently, the statement made by the State counsel, on instructions from the ASI, is false and the conduct of the investigating officer in the present case is on the verge of contempt.”

Before parting with the order, Justice Shekhawat directed Hisar SP and the ASI to remain present in the court on the next date, while directing the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry into the matter. “Before initiating the contempt proceedings against Superintendent of Police, Hisar, as well as ASI (Investigating Officer), both are directed to remain present in the Court on the next date of hearing.”

Justice Shekhawat also directed the Superintendent of Police to hold an inquiry in the matter. “It is expected that appropriate action shall be taken against the investigating officer in the present case, only if the averments made by the petitioner are found to be correct,” the Bench concluded.