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Home / Legal News / Punjab and Haryana Bar Council elects 23-year-old advocate Asmi unopposed, youngest ever State Bar Council member

Punjab and Haryana Bar Council elects 23-year-old advocate Asmi unopposed, youngest ever State Bar Council member

She has created history by becoming the youngest-ever member of a State Bar Council in the country and the first member from Generation Z to be elected to any State Bar Council

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:16 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Advocate Asmi.
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Advocate Asmi was on Tuesday elected as a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana.

At 23, she has created history by becoming the youngest-ever member of a State Bar Council in the country and the first member from Generation Z to be elected to any State Bar Council. Her election was declared by Returning Officer Pardeep Parmar.

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Asmi had filed her nomination for the post of member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana against the casual vacancy that arose upon the elevation of Minderjeet Yadav as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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No other nomination was received till the closing time on Monday, October 26. Accordingly, upon expiry of the period for withdrawal of nominations, the Returning Officer declared Asmi elected unopposed as a member of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Amit Rana, Chairman, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Sharmila Sharma, Vice-Chairman; Karnajit Singh, Member, Bar Council of India; Dr Vijender Singh Ahlawat, former Chairman; Gurtej Singh Grewal, former Vice-Chairman; Partap Singh, former Chairman; Rajni Nanda and Dr D.P.S. Randhawa, Members, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Harinder Pal Singh Ishar, Additional Advocate General, Punjab; and Niharika Singh, Advocate, were present and congratulated Asmi on her election.

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With her election, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana now has the highest representation of women members among all State Bar Councils, marking a significant milestone for women in the legal fraternity.

Her election is a proud and historic moment that reflects the growing participation and leadership of young advocates, and of women, in the legal profession. As the first Gen-Z member of a State Bar Council, Asmi’s achievement signals a generational shift in the governance of the Bar and stands as an inspiration to aspiring lawyers across the country.

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