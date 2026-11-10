Authorities cannot charge bidders the same price for smaller property than advertised: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that public authorities cannot pass on the consequences of their own mistakes to prospective purchasers. It held that after accepting a bid, authorities cannot offer a property with a smaller area or fewer facilities without proportionately reducing the price or refunding the money.

The Bench of Justice Vikas Bahl and Justice Divya Sharma directed the authorities to refund Rs 12,88,035 deposited by a successful bidder for a commercial site in Gurugram, along with simple interest at 12 per cent per annum from the dates of payment until refund. The authorities have been given two months to make the payment, failing which they will have to pay interest at 15 per cent per annum for the period of delay beyond the stipulated two months.

The court observed that a prospective purchaser, after relying on an advertisement describing a commercial site of a particular size and with specified facilities, could not subsequently be told that neither the promised property nor a proportionate reduction in price nor even a refund with interest would be provided, particularly when the mistake was admittedly committed by the authorities themselves. The Bench held: "In spite of having admitted their mistake, yet the respondent-authorities have not even chosen to return the money to the petitioner with interest."

The case has its genesis in an e-auction conducted by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (now HSVP) for commercial sites in Sector 10, Gurugram. One of the sites was advertised as a double-storey shop with a basement, measuring 75.625 square metres, with a reserve price of Rs 1,27,80,350.

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The petitioner participated in the auction after depositing the prescribed registration fee and 2 per cent security amount of Rs 2,55,607. After emerging as the highest bidder, he deposited another Rs 10,32,428 taking the total amount deposited towards the bid to Rs 12,88,035. However, the allotment letter dated June 11, 2017, offered him a site measuring only 45.38 square metres without a basement, while retaining the bid price of Rs 1,28,80,350.

The court noted that even the department's website printout dated June 11, 2017, described the site as measuring 75.625 square metres. Rejecting the authorities' reliance on emails to establish that a corrigendum correcting the dimensions had been uploaded on May 31, 2017, the court found that the material produced did not establish that the corrigendum had actually been uploaded, much less brought to the petitioner's notice.

The Bench ruled it was apparent that “either the pleas taken by the respondents are false or the respondents have made repeated mistakes, making the petitioner firmly believe that the plot which was to be allotted to the petitioner and for which he was the highest bidder measured 75.625 sq. mtrs. and also has a provision for a basement. Thus, the action of the respondents is arbitrary and illegal”.