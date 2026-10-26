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Home / Legal News / 'Band bja dunga sabki': Murder accused's bail goes bust over alleged Instagram, Facebook threats

'Band bja dunga sabki': Murder accused's bail goes bust over alleged Instagram, Facebook threats

Case dates back to June 2023, when a neighbourhood dispute in Kaithal allegedly turned violent, leaving a servant dead following a head injury

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:00 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court. Tribune file
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A murder accused’s freedom proved short-lived after messages allegedly sent from his Instagram and Facebook accounts landed him in fresh trouble.

Among other things, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took note of his warning “Band bja dunga iske chakkar me to sabki” before cancelling his bail.

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Justice Vikram Aggarwal cancelled the bail after finding that he had violated an essential condition of his release by threatening the complainant’s side. The court observed that allowing him to remain free could lead to an untoward incident.

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The case dates back to June 2023, when a neighbourhood dispute in Kaithal allegedly turned violent, leaving a servant dead following a head injury.

The accused was granted bail on January 28. But the complainant alleged that the threats began after the accused walked out on bail. Messages were allegedly sent through his Instagram and Facebook accounts, and the allegations led to another FIR in March. The accused was arrested in that case.

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Appearing before Justice Aggarwal’s Bench, the counsel for the petitioner-complainant argued that the bail was liable to be cancelled “in view of the direct threats having been extended by the respondent-accused to the petitioner and his family”. Reference was made to the documents placed on record.

The counsel for the accused, on the other hand, submitted that the bail should not be cancelled on the basis of “this solitary instance”.

After taking into consideration the submissions made by the counsel for the parties, Justice Aggarwal asserted it was well settled that cancellation of bail was a drastic measure and should not be easily resorted to. “The law as regards cancellation of bail is very well settled,” the Bench asserted.

Referring to the facts of the case, Justice Aggarwal asserted the respondent was released on regular bail by a coordinate Bench. Immediately thereafter, he started extending threats to the petitioner and his family.

“I have perused the messages sent from his Instagram ID and Facebook Id in which, he apart from other things, had written `band bja dunga iske chakkar me to sabki’ (I’ll make life miserable for everyone because of this),” Justice Aggarwal asserted.

The Court added he also uploaded the pictures of the petitioner’s sister and sent messages to her as well. This led to the filing of a complaint and consequent registration of FIR on March 17.

“When the respondent appeared before this Court through videoconference, his behaviour was found to be abnormal and speech incoherent. It would be for the jail authorities or for the authorities concerned to get his mental state examined, if so required,” Justice Aggarwal asserted.

Having considered the matter in its entirety, Justice Aggarwal added the Court was of the firm opinion that the respondent could not be permitted to remain on bail because “if it is so permitted, any untoward incident can take place”.

Keeping in view the totality of the facts and circumstances, Justice Aggarwal allowed the petition. “The bail granted to the respondent vide order dated January 28 is cancelled. “Respondent-State of Haryana is directed to take necessary steps in compliance with this order,” the Bench concluded.

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