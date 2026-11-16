Nudged by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Haryana has decided that government officials caught red-handed in trap and raid cases and subsequently released on bail will not be posted at the same post or station. It was further decided that such officials would be transferred outside the jurisdiction concerned to prevent any possibility of their influencing complainants and witnesses.

The decision was brought to the High Court’s notice through an additional affidavit filed by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi. Informing Justice Sumeet Goel’s Bench about the government’s decision, the Chief Secretary stated in the affidavit that a letter dated October 27 had already been issued by the state government’s Vigilance Department regarding the “transfer of officers/officials concerned accused in trap case/raid cases”.

The first direction expressly prohibited the return of such officials to their previous postings, while the second specified where they should be posted instead. The government stipulated: “Such officers/officials shall be transferred to a station away from the concerned jurisdiction, preferably beyond the adjoining boundary districts.”

The instructions also explained the rationale behind the geographical restriction: “To ensure a fair and impartial trial and to prevent any possibility of undue influence being exercised upon the complainant/witness.”

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For officials belonging to district cadres, the government made a separate provision. The instructions stated: “If such an official belongs to district cadre, he/she shall be transferred to another distant station within the district.” The Chief Secretary added that the directions had been circulated for implementation. Advocate Shivansh Malik assisted the Bench on behalf of the petitioner.

On a previous date of hearing, Justice Goel had directed the Chief Secretary to explain the rules and framework governing the reinstatement of public servants facing trial under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The direction came after Justice Goel flagged a “deeply concerning trend” of public servants being reinstated into active service after securing anticipatory or regular bail while their trials for corruption-related offences were still pending.

“Time and again, this Court has observed a deeply concerning trend wherein public servants, upon being enlarged on anticipatory bail/regular bail during the pendency of trial for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, are usually reinstated into active service,” Justice Goel had observed.

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The Bench noted that the issue assumed an “alarmingly prejudicial dimension” when such reinstatement resulted in the accused being repatriated or posted to the very same department, office or geographical jurisdiction that formed the “direct subject matter of ongoing criminal prosecution”.

“Pertinently, such ill-considered administrative actions carry an inherent and grave propensity for the accused to abuse their official clout, tamper with crucial documentary/oral evidence, coerce the prosecution witnesses, and fundamentally subvert the course of fair and impartial trial,” Justice Goel had observed.

The Court had added that decisions relating to suspension, reinstatement and subsequent postings primarily fell within the administrative domain and discretionary realm of the employer or department concerned. However, Justice Goel made it clear that administrative discretion could not be viewed in isolation from its impact on criminal proceedings.

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“While this Court remains cognizant that the adjudication of suspension, reinstatement and subsequent place of posting falls primarily within the administrative domain and discretionary realm of employer/concerned department, this Court cannot remain oblivious to ground realities where administrative oversight directly undermines the administration of justice,” Justice Goel had asserted.