Candidate cannot be rejected solely as 'not suitable' in interview: HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that a selection committee cannot reject a candidate solely on the ground of being found ‘not suitable’ in an interview when the notified recruitment scheme prescribes neither minimum qualifying marks for the interview nor an independent power to disqualify candidates on that basis.

“Where the selection process is based on a composite allocation of marks, the suitability of a candidate has to be determined by taking into account the selection scheme as a whole. Permitting the interview component to override the other prescribed parameters, in the absence of an express provision to that effect, would defeat the notified criteria and would be contrary to the requirements of fairness and transparency under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution,” Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled.

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The ruling came in a case where a candidate for superintendent’s post was found 'not suitable' in an interview, thereby excluding him from the zone of consideration for appointment.

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“The question that arises for determination is whether the selection committee could treat the interview assessment as an absolute bar to his selection when the notified criteria neither prescribed any minimum qualifying marks for the interview nor provided that the interview would be an independent qualifying stage or override the marks obtained by a candidate under the other prescribed criteria,” Justice Brar observed.

The Bench asserted the governing principle was that a candidate’s suitability must emerge from an overall assessment of the prescribed selection criteria. It could not be reduced to the subjective assessment made at the interview.

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“Where the selection scheme assigns marks for written performance, academic qualifications, experience and interview, each component constitutes a part of the notified basis of selection. The selecting authority cannot, by attaching disproportionate significance to the interview, convert a composite assessment into an interview centric exercise and thereby, render the marks secured by a candidate under the objective parameters substantially meaningless,” Justice Brar ruled.

The Bench added 'suitability' could not be employed as a device to confer an unstructured veto upon the interview committee. “Suitability has to be determined within the framework of the criteria prescribed for selection and on an assessment of the candidate as a whole. An interview may legitimately assess qualities which cannot adequately be tested through written examination, but it cannot be permitted to become the sole or overwhelmingly determinative basis for rejecting a candidate whose merit under the other notified parameters stands objectively established,” the court observed.

Justice Brar added the selection committee was required to undertake an assessment of the candidate on the basis of the selection scheme as a whole, where the notified scheme contemplated an aggregate assessment of written performance, academic qualifications, experience and interview.

“It could not treat the interview as an independent qualifying stage or exclude the petitioner solely on the ground that he was found "not suitable" therein, when no such condition was prescribed in the advertisement,” the Bench added.

Allowing a writ petition, Justice Brar directed the reconsideration the petitioner’s candidature under the notified selection criteria, prepare a combined merit list and assess his suitability within the 20-mark interview component without treating it as an independent qualifying stage.