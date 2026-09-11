A litigant cannot be permitted to “browbeat the Court” merely because he is a practicing lawyer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed while rejecting an advocate’s prayer for the Bench to recuse itself from hearing a matter. The assertion by a Division Bench of Justice Alka Sarin and Justice Monica Chhibber Sharma came during the hearing of an appeal in which the advocate-appellant appeared before the Court in person.

At the outset, the Bench observed that the matter was listed on August 19, but was “passed over” on the first call. On the second call, an adjournment was sought on behalf of the appellant, following which the Bench adjourned the matter to August 25 “in the interest of justice.”

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When the matter was taken up on August 25, it was again adjourned at the request of the appellant’s counsel. The order recorded: “Yet again, on request of the learned counsel for the appellant, adjourned to September 9.”

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When the matter came up on September 9, the appellant appeared in person. Instead of arguing the matter, he asked the Bench to recuse from it. The request was declined and the matter was passed over. In its order, the Bench cautioned against entertaining such requests at the mere asking of litigants, pointing out the consequences for judicial proceedings.

“If such like requests are entertained at the behest of the litigants, at the mere asking, then every time a litigant realises that a Bench is not agreeing or some uncomfortable questions are put by the Bench the litigant would ask the Bench to recuse,” the Bench observed.

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The Court specifically addressed the appellant’s status as a lawyer practicing in the High Court. “Merely because the appellant in the present case is a practicing lawyer in this Court he cannot be permitted to browbeat the Court,” it said.

The Bench thereafter rejected the plea, holding that a party had no right to seek recusal in the absence of a valid ground. “In view of the settled proposition of law that a party has no right to ask for recusal of a Bench and the fact that there is no valid ground for this Court to recuse, the prayer of the appellant that this Court should recuse from the matter is rejected,” it held.

After the recusal plea was rejected, the appellant, appearing in person, stated that he did not wish to address arguments. The Bench granted him another opportunity and adjourned the matter. “Today, the appellant appearing in person states that he does not wish to address arguments. In the interest of justice, adjourned to January 28, 2027,” the order said.

The High Court, however, made it clear that the pendency of the appeal would not hold up proceedings before the Family Court. “It is made clear that pendency of the present appeal shall not be an impediment in continuation of the proceedings before the Family Court,” the Bench ordered.