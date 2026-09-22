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Home / Legal News / Can't reject job aspirant with nil interview marks when other parameters matter: HC

Can't reject job aspirant with nil interview marks when other parameters matter: HC

Selection panel can’t turn interview into 'veto' over typing, aptitude, academics and experience

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:49 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an interview cannot become the sole or overriding test for selection when an advertisement prescribes a composite merit-based process. Tribune file
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an interview cannot become the sole or overriding test for selection when an advertisement prescribes a composite merit-based process. A Selection Committee cannot, by declaring a candidate “not found suitable” in the interview, effectively wipe out the marks he has earned in other prescribed parameters such as computer typing, aptitude, academic qualifications and work experience, the Court has held.

The assertions came as Justice Harpreet Singh Brar allowed a petition relating to selection for the post of Assistant in Chaudhary Bansi Lal University at Bhiwani. The Bench held that the Selection Committee was required to operate within the selection criteria notified in advance and could not exclude a candidate by introducing a condition that was absent from the advertisement.

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Justice Brar found that the selection process was “neither exclusively nor predominantly interview-based”. The advertisement prescribed a composite assessment carrying 80 marks for computer typing, general aptitude test, academic qualifications and work experience (Criteria A to D), while 20 marks were assigned to domain knowledge and interview (Criteria E and F).

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“The advertisement consciously prescribed a composite and multi-dimensional scheme of assessment,” Justice Brar asserted.

The Court noted that a combined merit list was to be prepared on the basis of marks obtained under Criteria A to D, following which shortlisted candidates were to be assessed on domain knowledge and interview. The advertisement did not prescribe minimum qualifying marks for domain knowledge or interview and did not reserve any power with the Selection Committee to declare a candidate “not suitable” merely because of his performance in these two components, irrespective of marks secured under Criteria A to D.

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The final result showed that the petitioner was awarded no marks either in domain knowledge or interview and was simply declared “not found suitable”. Justice Brar held: “Indubitably, no minimum qualifying marks having been prescribed for these components, the non-selection of the petitioner by the Selection Committee is arbitrary and contrary to the terms and conditions stipulated in the advertisement.”

The Court relied upon the Supreme Court judgment holding that once a selection process had commenced, the recruiting authority could not depart from the criteria already notified. An assessment contrary to the notified criteria was not merely an irregularity but a material departure from the selection scheme.

“The discretion vested in a Selection Committee to assess suitability cannot be construed as a power to disregard the weightage expressly assigned to different components,” Justice Brar ruled.  The Court also observed that the discretion to assess suitability could not be used to give one component a predominance which the advertisement itself had deliberately denied to it. It further took note of the fact that some posts under the same selection process had been filled, while the post in question had been kept vacant.

Justice Brar also found that the Selection Committee had effectively converted the prescribed multidimensional process into an interview-oriented one by declaring candidates unsuitable without considering their comparative merit under the other prescribed parameters. The petitioner had secured 35.55 marks under Criteria A to D and, on his own showing, was the most meritorious candidate in the BC-B category.

“The Selection Committee has thereby converted the multidimensional selection process into an interview-oriented process by declaring candidates unsuitable without considering their comparative merit under the other prescribed parameters,” Justice Brar noted.

The Court clarified that the issue was not whether it should substitute its own assessment for that of the Selection Committee. Rather, the Committee had failed to exercise its discretion within the limits of the selection criteria notified by the University.

“The vice in the impugned action is, therefore, not that this Court is being invited to substitute its own assessment for that of the Selection Committee, but that the Committee itself failed to exercise its discretion within the confines of the selection criteria notified by the respondent-University.”

The Court said that after prescribing 80 marks for Criteria A to D and 20 marks for domain knowledge and interview, the Selection Committee could not make the first 80 marks effectively meaningless by awarding zero marks under domain knowledge and interview and recording the petitioner as “not found suitable”.

“Such an exercise defeats the very purpose of prescribing a composite, merit-based selection, and is manifestly inconsistent with the settled position that a recruiting authority must adhere to the criteria and procedure declared by it in the advertisement,” Justice Brar asserted.

The Court consequently held that the petitioner, despite having demonstrated merit under Criteria A to D, could not lawfully be excluded by converting domain knowledge and interview into a “de facto qualifying or veto stage”.

The Court further found the action contrary to Article 14 of the Constitution. Referring to another decision, Justice Brar observed that arbitrariness and fair play were “sworn enemies” and that departure from notified criteria affected the legitimate expectation of candidates to be judged according to the advertised selection process.

“The absence of a reasoned basis for the nil award, along with the exclusion of a candidate on a threshold that was never notified, constitutes arbitrary and unguided exercise of power, violating Article 14.” Allowing the petition, the Court directed the respondent-University to consider the petitioner for appointment to the post of Assistant in light of the findings and pass an appropriate order within six weeks from receiving the order. If appointed, he would be entitled to all notional benefits from the date of joining of the other selected candidates, but remuneration would be payable only from the date of his actual joining. 

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