Circuit House under scanner: HC seeks Vigilance verification of 19 extra rooms at Amritsar site

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked Vigilance Bureau Director to verify whether a private hospitality firm constructed 19 rooms in excess on State-owned circuit house land in Amritsar. The Bench observed that such construction could not have been carried out in a concealed manner, while indicating possible involvement of senior officials. Justice Jagmohan Bansal also asked the Director to identify officials responsible—if excess construction was confirmed—and take appropriate action.

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The State counsel, during the course of hearing, submitted that the petitioner-firm—as per the contract—could construct 70 rooms, but 89 rooms were constructed on the State government owned land. Taking up the matter, Justice Bansal asserted: “A room cannot be constructed in a concealed or stealth manner. It was impossible to construct 89 rooms without connivance of senior officers of the respondent.

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The Director, Vigilance Bureau is hereby directed to verify whether 70 rooms are constructed or 89 rooms are constructed”.

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Justice Bansal also called for a report on persons responsible for constructing 19 rooms in excess, in case 89 rooms had indeed been constructed. “An appropriate action be taken against the officials of both sides found responsible,” the Bench asserted while fixing the matter for further hearing on May 29.

“The Director, Vigilance Bureau is requested to personally look into the matter,”. Justice Bansal concluded.

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The matter was brought to the court’s notice after Sarb Alliance Hospitality Pvt Ltd filed a petition against the State of Punjab and other respondents. It was seeking directions to respondents to release “compliance certificate” in terms of a clause in the agreement dated May 27.

The petitioner, among other things, submitted that it had entered into a concession agreement with respondents to develop, operate and maintain project—Circuit House Building—for 30 years. The respondent, other the other hand, was demanding annual concession fee.

Referring to a clause, the petitioner contended annual concession fee was payable after 18 months from the compliance date, which was when the compliance certificate was issued. The respondent, as such, had withheld compliance certificate, but were demanding annual concession fee.