‘Citizen cannot be made a pendulum between courts, passport office’

Coming down heavily on the Regional Passport Authority for its “sheer administrative apathy”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has cautioned that procedural safeguards cannot be converted into rigid barriers to deprive citizens of their fundamental rights for an “interminable period”. The case concerned a passport renewal applicant facing a pending criminal trial. Although the trial court had clarified that it had imposed no restriction on his travel abroad, the passport authority refused to process his application in the absence of an explicit permission or no objection certificate (NOC).

The High Court ruled that passport authorities could not insist on particular words or expressions in a judicial order when its intention, read as a whole, was clear. In effect, a citizen could not be made to suffer because an authority chose to overlook the substance of a court order in pursuit of its literal wording.

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“What could be more painful for this court than to observe that, in fact, the petitioner has been reduced to a pendulum between the passport authorities and the trial courts, and that too, without there being any fault on his part,” Justice Kuldeep Tiwari observed while allowing a plea for passport renewal.

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Justice Kuldeep Tiwari held that the passport authority had adopted a “hyper-technical foundation” despite the unambiguous observations of the trial court, disregarding its order merely because it did not contain explicit expressions of permission. It pointed out that the authority had also failed to notice that the trial court had nowhere rejected the petitioner’s application.

Why the court found the authority’s approach untenable

The petitioner through counsel BS Beniwal had approached Hisar Chief Judicial Magistrate seeking permission/NOC for passport renewal. In its February 5, 2025, order, the trial court clarified that no restriction had been imposed on his travel anywhere in India or abroad and, therefore, there was no occasion to deliberate upon explicit permission.

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Justice Tiwari observed that the trial court ought to have expressed its opinion in clear words regarding permission/no objection. However, it held that the order – when read in its entirety and in the right perspective –left no doubt about its “manifest intent to permit the petitioner to seek renewal of his passport”.

The constitutional principle

Justice Tiwari asserted the procedural safeguards were intended to ensure compliance with law and “cannot be permitted to be tailored in a way to deprive the citizens of their Fundamental Rights and that too, for an interminable period”. The Bench further observed that judicial orders “cannot be expected to be passed in the manner or in the language desired by the authorities”.

Invoking Article 21, Justice Tiwari asserted denial of passport renewal despite deemed permission would amount to a disproportionate and unreasonable restriction.

The background and relief

The petitioner had been acquitted in three of the four FIRs against him, leaving only FIR dated January 28, 2020, under Section 21 of the NDPS Act, registered at Hisar City police station, pending. Despite the trial court’s February 5, 2025 order, his passport renewal application had not reached its logical conclusion for more than one-and-a-half years.

Declining to send him back to the trial court for another round of litigation, Justice Tiwari directed the Passport Authority to decide his application within four weeks of receiving the order’s certified copy. If accepted, the Investigating Officer, Bureau of Immigration and trial court were directed to be informed before dispatch. Since the trial court had not specified a validity period, the renewed passport would be valid for a year, Justice Tiwari concluded.