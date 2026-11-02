Citizen cannot be made to run between courts and passport authorities: Understanding the HC ruling

A pending criminal case does not automatically take away a person’s right to hold a passport or travel abroad. Nor can a citizen be made to run repeatedly between a criminal court and the passport authorities because a judicial order does not contain words or expressions that an administrative officer expects to see. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has highlighted this important aspect of the relationship between personal liberty, judicial orders and administrative functioning while coming down heavily on the Regional Passport Authority for what it termed “sheer administrative apathy”.

The ruling has significance beyond the individual passport renewal application. It addresses a recurring problem faced by citizens involved in criminal proceedings: while courts may impose restrictions on foreign travel in appropriate cases, administrative authorities cannot create additional hurdles by insisting on a particular form of judicial permission when the substance of the court’s order is already clear.

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The case involved a passport renewal applicant facing a pending criminal trial. Although the trial court had clarified that there was no restriction on his travel within India or abroad, the passport authority declined to process his application because the order did not contain an explicit permission or no-objection certificate (NOC). The High Court found this approach hyper-technical and held that judicial orders must be understood in their entirety rather than interpreted by searching for particular words.

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The legal position governing passports is important in understanding the ruling. Under Section 6(2)(f) of the Passports Act, 1967, an application for a passport is liable to be refused where criminal proceedings in respect of an offence alleged to have been committed by the applicant are pending before a criminal court in India. However, this provision has to be read with the applicable statutory rules and notifications, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs notification dated August 25, 1993, which provides a mechanism for passport issuance to persons facing criminal proceedings, subject to conditions prescribed by the court.

The statutory framework, therefore, does not mean that every person facing a criminal trial is permanently disentitled to a passport. It provides a regulated mechanism through which passport facilities can be extended, subject to the requirements of the law and the conditions imposed by the competent court. The distinction is important because the pendency of criminal proceedings and an actual judicial restriction on foreign travel are not necessarily the same thing.

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A criminal court may impose conditions on an accused person’s movement to ensure his availability during investigation or trial. It may require prior permission before travelling abroad, surrender of travel documents or compliance with other conditions. Such restrictions serve a legitimate purpose: ensuring that the accused does not evade the judicial process. But where the court has clarified that no restriction on foreign travel has been imposed, the administrative authority cannot simply disregard that clarification because it is expressed differently from the format it expects.

This is where the High Court’s interpretation becomes particularly significant. Justice Kuldeep Tiwari observed that the trial court’s February 5, 2025, order, when read in its entirety and in the proper perspective, left no doubt about its manifest intention to permit the petitioner to seek passport renewal. Although the judge observed that the trial court ought to have expressed its opinion in clearer terms regarding permission or no objection, the ambiguity could not be used by the passport authority to keep the citizen’s application unresolved.

The court also drew attention to an important administrative principle: government authorities are expected to understand and implement judicial orders in their true spirit. Courts cannot be expected to draft every order in the precise language or format preferred by an administrative department. An authority may seek clarification where a genuine ambiguity affects implementation, but it cannot convert the absence of particular expressions into an indefinite obstacle to the exercise of a citizen’s legal rights.

The constitutional dimension of the ruling flows from Article 21, which protects life and personal liberty. The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognised that the right to travel abroad forms part of personal liberty under Article 21. In Satwant Singh Sawhney v. D Ramarathnam (1967), the Supreme Court recognised the importance of the right to travel abroad, while in Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978), it examined passport restrictions through the constitutional guarantee of personal liberty and the requirement of fairness in State action.

This does not mean that the right to travel abroad is absolute. Parliament has enacted the Passports Act, and restrictions can be imposed in accordance with law. An accused person may also be subjected to reasonable travel conditions to ensure that criminal proceedings are not frustrated. The constitutional requirement, however, is that such restrictions must have a legal basis and cannot be imposed or perpetuated through arbitrary administrative interpretation.

For an ordinary citizen, the implications are considerable. A pending criminal case can already carry serious personal and professional consequences. Passport renewal delays may affect employment opportunities abroad, business commitments, family responsibilities, education and medical travel. When an individual has approached the competent court and obtained an order clarifying that there is no restriction on foreign travel, forcing him to return repeatedly for additional wording or another certificate can turn a legal safeguard into an administrative ordeal.

The problem becomes more serious when different authorities interpret the same judicial order differently. The trial court may believe that it has adequately clarified the position, while the passport office may insist on an additional expression of permission. The citizen is then caught between two institutions, neither of which takes responsibility for bringing the matter to its logical conclusion. This was precisely the situation Justice Tiwari described when he observed that the petitioner had been reduced to a “pendulum between the passport authorities and the trial Courts”, without any fault on his part.

The ruling also highlights the difference between procedural compliance and procedural rigidity. Administrative safeguards are necessary, particularly where criminal proceedings are pending and the possibility of an accused person avoiding trial has to be addressed. But procedures are intended to facilitate the lawful exercise of power, not to become independent obstacles. As the High Court observed, procedural safeguards cannot be tailored in a manner that deprives citizens of their fundamental rights for an “interminable period”.

The facts of the case further illustrate the consequences of administrative delay. The petitioner had been acquitted in three of the four FIRs registered against him. Only one case remained pending: an FIR dated January 28, 2020, registered under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Hisar City police station. Despite the trial court’s February 5, 2025, order clarifying that there was no restriction on his travel abroad, his passport renewal application had not reached its logical conclusion for more than one-and-a-half years.

Rather than sending the petitioner back to the trial court for another round of proceedings, the High Court intervened directly. Justice Tiwari directed the Passport Authority to decide the application within four weeks of receiving a certified copy of the order. If the application was accepted, the Investigating Officer, Bureau of Immigration and trial court were to be informed before dispatch of the renewed passport. Since the trial court had not specified the period of validity, the renewed passport was directed to be valid for one year.

The one-year validity condition is also significant. It demonstrates that the court did not disregard the pending criminal proceedings or the need to ensure the petitioner’s availability during trial. Instead, it balanced the individual’s right to travel with the legitimate requirements of the criminal justice system. The decision thus does not create an unrestricted right for every accused person to obtain a passport or travel abroad. Each case will continue to depend on the applicable law, the circumstances and any restrictions imposed by the competent court.

The larger message is about accountability in public administration. An administrative authority cannot treat a judicial order as a document to be examined merely for the presence or absence of prescribed words. Its responsibility is to understand the substance of the order, apply the law and take a decision within a reasonable time. Where genuine doubts arise, clarification can be sought through appropriate legal channels. What cannot be justified is allowing a citizen’s application to remain unresolved because one authority expects another to express itself in a particular manner.

Ultimately, the High Court has reaffirmed that the administration of justice does not end with a court passing an order. Its directions must translate into meaningful relief on the ground. A citizen who has approached a court, obtained a clarification and fulfilled the applicable requirements should not be forced into another cycle of litigation merely because an administrative authority chooses a hyper-technical interpretation.

The significance of the ruling lies in this simple but essential constitutional principle: procedure must serve justice, not defeat it. The State can regulate the exercise of personal liberty in accordance with law, but it cannot allow administrative indifference to make that liberty meaningless.