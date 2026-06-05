The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday made it clear that people, including children, women and the elderly, could not be left without electricity in the “scorching heat” prevailing in the region. It directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and other authorities concerned to work out a permanent solution to the power crisis faced by over 500 families residing in an abandoned Zirakpur housing project.

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Justice Sanjay Vashisth also ordered temporary electricity connections as an interim measure, while observing that builders often enticed the buyers into investing their hard-earned money in attractive housing projects, only to later abandon them.

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The Bench further made it clear that the State could not escape its responsibility in such situations and that it was the “bounden duty” of authorities concerned to put in place mechanisms and regulations, while granting licences to builders so that the consumers were not left helpless if a developer abandoned a project.

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“The citizens of this country are residing in a welfare state and they cannot be left in lurch due to failure of the system/administration. In the scorching heat, which is being experienced in this part of the country nowadays, a large number of human beings—which also includes small children, aged persons and females—cannot be left remediless and compelled to first fulfil all the rigmaroles of the technicalities to get regular electricity supply. Moreover, such people have invested their hard earned money with the hope to live in a shelter according to their stature,” Justice Vashisth asserted.

The observations came in a petition filed by a residents’ association seeking electricity connections for more than 500 families residing in the housing project.

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Among other things, it was alleged the directors of the builder/developer company abandoned the project and were absconding.

Expressing concern over the recurring plight of the homebuyers in stalled housing projects, Justice Vashisth asserted, “The builders/developers first allure people by showing lucrative projects and make them ready to invest their hard-earned money in them. After collecting crores of rupees and pocketing them, the net result comes out that one fine day, the responsible persons of the developer/builder abscond, making the investors suffer without any fault on their part.”

In an attempt to ensure a long-term solution, Justice Vashisth directed the Superintending Engineer or any other senior officer of the PSPCL to convene a meeting with State authorities, including GMADA, and apprise the court of the decision taken. Representatives of the residents’ association may also participate in the meeting, he added.

As an interim relief, the court directed that temporary electricity connections be provided by the PSPCL upon payment of the usual charges along with Rs 20,000 by each resident.

The Bench clarified that the consumers would also be liable to pay charges based on actual electricity consumption and that the arrangement was only a stop-gap measure, which would not automatically confer any right to permanent electricity connections. The matter has been listed for further hearing on June 19.