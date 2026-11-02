Crime, punishment: Why life convicts deserve a chance to reform, and when can the State deny premature release?

Can a person convicted of a grave crime ever be allowed to rebuild his life? Does a life sentence necessarily shut the door on the possibility of returning to society? And can the State deny premature release to one convict while granting it to others similarly placed? The Punjab and Haryana High Court has addressed these questions while reaffirming a fundamental principle of criminal jurisprudence: punishment must serve the ends of justice without becoming an instrument of vengeance.

In a significant ruling, Justice Sumeet Goel has emphasised that the criminal justice system must distinguish between the offender and the offence. Even a person convicted of a serious crime cannot be regarded as permanently incapable of reform. The State must consider whether the convict has demonstrated the capacity to rehabilitate himself and return to society as a law-abiding citizen. The judgment also reinforces the constitutional requirement that government policies governing premature release must be applied fairly, consistently and without discrimination.

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What exactly is premature release?

Premature release refers to the release of a convict before the completion of the period he would otherwise be required to spend in prison, in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and government policy. In the case of life imprisonment, the sentence ordinarily extends to the remainder of the convict's natural life unless lawfully remitted or commuted. Premature release does not amount to acquittal, nor does it erase the conviction. It involves the exercise of statutory powers by the competent government authority after considering the prescribed eligibility conditions and relevant circumstances.

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Does every life convict have right to premature release?

Eligibility for consideration does not automatically translate into entitlement to release. The competent authority must examine the case in accordance with the applicable law and government policy. The nature of the offence, the period of imprisonment undergone, the convict's conduct and other prescribed considerations may influence the decision. What the High Court has emphasised is that the State cannot reject or indefinitely defer a request arbitrarily, particularly when the convict satisfies the conditions laid down under the governing policy.

Why should a convict's conduct in prison matter?

Justice Goel has identified the convict's jail conduct, state of mind, gravity of the offence, social background and behaviour during parole as relevant considerations in deciding premature release. These factors enable the authorities to look beyond the circumstances of the original crime and assess whether incarceration has brought about any meaningful change. Conduct during parole assumes particular significance because it provides an opportunity to examine how the convict behaves outside the controlled environment of prison. The assessment, therefore, must concern not merely the crime committed in the past, but also the person the offender has become.

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Can seriousness of a crime justify denial of release?

The gravity of the offence remains an important consideration, but the High Court has cautioned against allowing it to eclipse every other factor. Justice Goel acknowledged that the petitioner before him had committed grave and serious offences. Nevertheless, the existence of an applicable government policy required the authorities to examine his eligibility in accordance with its terms. The judgment does not suggest that heinous crimes should be treated lightly. It draws a distinction between legitimate punishment and excessive retribution, warning that the deterrent purpose of punishment must not be weaponised to glorify "savage justice".

What is the difference between punishment and revenge?

Punishment is a lawful response to wrongdoing, intended to serve recognised objectives of criminal justice, including deterrence, protection of society and reformation. Revenge, by contrast, is driven by the desire to inflict suffering for a past wrong. The distinction becomes important when a convict has undergone years of incarceration and seeks consideration under an established release policy. The High Court's reasoning suggests that the State cannot allow the original offence to become an unquestionable justification for disregarding subsequent conduct, rehabilitation or the requirements of law.

Why has High Court emphasised reformative theory of punishment?

The reformative approach recognises that an offender may change through introspection, correction and rehabilitation. Justice Goel observed that prisons should not merely be institutions where punishment is carried out, but also places where offenders are given opportunities to reform. The criminal justice system, the court said, must be guided by the idea of allowing an offender to rectify his wrong and reintegrate into society as a law-abiding member. It would be unfortunate, the Bench observed, if an offender were denied the opportunity to fully understand his mistake and channel that awareness into making fruitful contributions to society.

What does the Constitution have to do with premature release?

The judgment places the issue within the framework of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution. Article 14 guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the laws, while Article 21 protects life and personal liberty except according to procedure established by law. Article 19 guarantees specified freedoms subject to constitutional restrictions. Although conviction and imprisonment lawfully restrict a person's liberty, they do not place the convict beyond constitutional protection. Decisions affecting continued incarceration must remain consistent with the governing law and the constitutional prohibition against arbitrariness.

Can the govt release some convicts and deny same benefit to others?

The State may distinguish between convicts when relevant facts or the applicable policy justify different treatment. But it cannot arbitrarily discriminate between persons who are similarly situated. This principle lies at the heart of the present ruling. The petitioner contended that three co-convicts had already been granted premature release despite being similarly placed. The State opposed his request on the ground that he had committed a heinous crime. However, the High Court recorded that the State counsel could not controvert the fact that the petitioner fulfilled the conditions prescribed under the applicable policy. Justice Goel held that the government could not indulge in "cherry picking" by extending the concession to a select few while denying it to others similarly situated.

Why are reasoned orders important?

A decision concerning premature release directly affects personal liberty and must therefore reflect proper application of mind. Authorities cannot mechanically label a convict a threat to society or defer his case without adequately considering the relevant circumstances. A reasoned order demonstrates that the competent authority has examined the applicable policy, the material before it and the factors supporting its conclusion. It also enables judicial scrutiny of the decision if challenged. The requirement protects against arbitrary exercise of administrative discretion without taking away the government's lawful authority to refuse release where justified.

What happened in the case before the High Court?

The petitioner had been convicted by a Panipat court under Section 460 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced to life imprisonment. Section 460 deals with lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night where death or grievous hurt is caused by a person jointly concerned in committing the offence, while Section 34 concerns acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention. The petitioner approached the High Court after consideration of his premature release request was deferred for one year. His counsel argued that three co-convicts had already received the benefit, although he was similarly situated.

What relief has the High Court granted?

Justice Goel set aside the August 24 order deferring consideration of the petitioner's premature release plea and directed the competent authority to reconsider his case strictly in accordance with the applicable government policy and the law laid down by courts. The exercise must be completed within four weeks of receiving a certified copy of the order. Importantly, the High Court has not itself directed the convict's release. It has required the authority to take a fresh decision in accordance with law. The court further clarified that any deviation from its directions or the applicable policy would entitle the petitioner to seek contempt proceedings against the official concerned under Article 215 of the Constitution.

What is the larger significance of the judgment?

The ruling goes beyond the fate of an individual life convict to address the philosophy governing punishment in a constitutional democracy. It recognises that the possibility of reform does not erase the crime, diminish the suffering of victims or compromise the State's responsibility to protect society. Equally, the seriousness of an offence cannot justify arbitrary treatment when the law itself provides a mechanism for considering premature release. By insisting upon rehabilitation, equality and reasoned decision-making, the High Court has reinforced the principle that justice must remain humane without ceasing to be firm. A civilised society is judged not merely by how severely it punishes those who violate its laws, but also by whether it can recognise genuine reform without compromising the rule of law.