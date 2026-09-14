The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put Panjab University, among others, on notice on a petition challenging the election of the president of the Panjab University Campus Students Council on the ground that the elected candidate was allegedly ineligible to contest the August 31 poll due to a pending criminal case and earlier disciplinary action by the university.

Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya issued notice of motion for September 25 on the petition filed by Aadil Brar, who contended that there was no other efficacious remedy available to him to challenge the election. The challenge centres on the eligibility requirements under the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee as accepted by the Supreme Court.

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Referring particularly to a clause, Senior Advocate Anu Chatrath along with counsel Ratik Chathrath Kapur, Ferry Sofat and Dhamanpreet Kaur submitted on the petitioner’s behalf that the respondent did not meet the prescribed requirements.

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“In terms of the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee as accepted by the Supreme Court, particularly clause 6.5.7, a candidate contesting the election shall not have any previous criminal record, and must not have been subjected to any disciplinary action by the University.”

The petitioner alleged that the respondent had a criminal case pending against him and “a charge-sheet has also been presented against him before the Court”. The petitioner further pointed to disciplinary action taken against the respondent by Panjab University. He was initially disqualified for two years from the Department of Laws, Panjab University, through a notification dated April 29, 2024. The punishment was subsequently modified, with the July 25, 2024 notification recording the penalty as “debarred in P2 R(P5).”

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The petition also relied on an undertaking given by the respondent while contesting the election. The petitioner submitted that the candidate had undertaken to follow the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and “violation of any condition of the undertaking could invite action from the university against him.”

The petitioner contended: “Despite the undertaking, the respondent has been allowed to contest the election in violation of clear stipulations contained in the Committee’s report and is not entitled to hold the post of president”. Taking up the matter, Justice Dahiya issued notice of motion on the challenge.