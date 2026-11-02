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Home / Legal News / Daljeet Singh’s sister moves Punjab and Haryana HC seeking CBI probe into his death

Daljeet Singh’s sister moves Punjab and Haryana HC seeking CBI probe into his death

In her criminal writ petition, she has also sought protection of her life and liberty, as well as that of the deceased’s family

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:29 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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According to the petition, Daljeet was found dead on October 27 after his family was informed that he was lying unconscious around 1.5 to 2 kilometres from his residence.
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Amarjeet Kaur, sister of Daljeet Singh of Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa district, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into her brother’s death and an independent post-mortem examination at the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

In her criminal writ petition, she has also sought protection of her life and liberty, as well as that of the deceased’s family.

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The petitioner has also sought directions for handing over Daljeet’s mortal remains to the family and initiating departmental and criminal action against the police officials allegedly involved in taking away the body and using force against the gathering accompanying it.

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According to the petition, Daljeet was found dead on October 27 after his family was informed that he was lying unconscious around 1.5 to 2 kilometres from his residence. The family believed that he had died of a drug overdose.

The petition states that the family, villagers and panchayat members decided to take his mortal remains to the ongoing sit-in protest at Mansa to raise their concerns over the drug menace. However, the petitioner alleges that police blocked their way at Ramditte Wala Chowk, Mansa, and subsequently lathi-charged the gathering, assaulted family members and media persons, and forcibly took away the mortal remains.

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She has further alleged that her father, Jarnail Singh, was taken into police custody and pressured to compromise and cremate the body. The deceased’s wife and minor son were also allegedly taken to Police Station City-1, Mansa, and released at midnight on October 28.

The petitioner has claimed that the family learnt through the media on October 30 that a post-mortem examination had been conducted without its knowledge or consent, while the whereabouts of the mortal remains had not been disclosed.

The respondents named in the petition include the state of Punjab, the DGP, Punjab, the CBI, the Mansa SSP and the PGIMER, Chandigarh.

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