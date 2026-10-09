Dearness Allowance case: HC refers contempt issue against Punjab Chief Secy to roster judge

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed that the matters concerning alleged non-compliance with its orders in the dearness allowance case, including prima facie criminal contempt by Punjab Chief Secretary, be placed before the Bench hearing contempt matters in accordance with the roster. The direction came even as a senior counsel appearing on the State’s behalf submitted that the Chief Secretary was willing to offer an unconditional apology.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed that the court was duty-bound to ensure that its majesty was not compromised. “This Court is enjoined with the task of ensuring that majesty of the court is not compromised in any way. Even suggestions questioning the propriety or conduct of proceedings have to be dealt with carefully. In such circumstances, we deem it appropriate to direct this matter to be placed before the court, having jurisdiction as per roster, to deal with such matters,” the Bench asserted.

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Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the State, submitted that there was no deliberate intention on the Chief Secretary’s part to make a false statement regarding removal of defects in the State’s special leave petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court in the matter. He also stated that the officer intended to offer an unconditional apology, if the court so desired.

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Opposing the suggestion that the matter be placed before the Bench hearing contempt pleas, counsel for the applicants –– senior advocates Sanjay Kaushal and Chetan Mittal –– submitted that the State’s conduct was contemptuous and that an attempt had been made to scandalise the court’s proceedings.

The Bench recalled that it had decided the letters patent appeal (LPA) on August 3 and adjourned the matter to August 31 for the filing of a compliance affidavit by the Chief Secretary. The affidavit had not been filed as directed, following which applications seeking contempt proceedings were moved.

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The court also recalled that the State informed it that an SLP had been filed before the Supreme Court on September 1. The High Court repeatedly adjourned the matter to give the State a reasonable opportunity to have its appeal heard.

However, a report obtained from the Supreme Court Registry showed that the appeals filed by the State and Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) continued to remain defective. However, the Chief Secretary had earlier filed an affidavit stating that the defects had been removed, a claim disputed by the applicants.

The court was assisted in the matter on the applicants’ behalf by senior advocate Sanjay Kaushal. Another application in the same matter was filed through counsel Gagneshwar Walia and Hargun Sethi, and was argued by senior advocate Chetan Mittal.