Death-row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana to get eye treatment at PGIMER

Balwant Singh Rajoana, sentenced to death in the assassination case of Punjab former Chief Minister Beant Singh, will be taken to the Department of Ophthalmology at PGIMER, Chandigarh, for examination and adequate treatment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been told.

The development came after Rajoana sought relief from the High Court in connection with an eye ailment, submitting that he had developed an allergy to his power spectacles and that doctors had advised cataract surgery.

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Rajoana was convicted and sentenced to death by the Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, in the case arising from the FIR registered on August 31, 1995.

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Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi’s Bench, during the course of hearing, was told that the petitioner had remained in custody in the case for more than 30 years.

The plea submitted that Rajoana had been “hanging between life and death since the day of his conviction and sentence to death”. It was further stated that he had undergone a sentence longer than that undergone by ordinary prisoners whose cases were under consideration by the authorities for premature release.

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In January this year, Rajoana was escorted to PGIMER, Chandigarh. At present, he had become allergic to his power glasses. Whenever he wore the glasses, itching started and became unbearable, the Bench was told.

It was further submitted that doctors had advised cataract surgery, following which Rajoana would not need to use the power glasses to which he was allergic and the itching in and around his eyes would come to an end.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s senior counsel conceded that there would be no grievance if Rajoana was examined at PGIMER and provided appropriate treatment.

Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain appearing for the Union of India, and senior advocate Amit Jhanji appearing for UT of Chandigarh, submitted that Rajoana would be taken “immediately to the Department of Ophthalmology, PGIMER, Chandigarh and shall be provided adequate treatment.”

Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Bedi asserted further orders, under the circumstances, were not required to be passed by the Court.”

Rajoana was represented in the matter by senior advocate P S Hundal, along with Advocates Gursahib Singh Hundal and Arshpreet Kaur.

Beant Singh was assassinated on August 31, 1995, in an explosion outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat. While human bomb Dilawar Singh was killed in the blast that also took the lives of 17 others, prime accused Jagtar Singh Hawara and Balwant Singh were granted capital punishment by the Trial Court.

While deciding murder reference, the then Division Bench of the High Court headed by Justice Mehtab Singh Gill upheld Balwant Singh’s life sentence, while Hawara’s death sentence was commuted to imprisonment for the rest of his life.