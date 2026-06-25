Dharamvira Gandhi moves HC over alleged failure to provide EWS housing under PAPRA

Two-time MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court through a public interest petition seeking directions to Punjab and its functionaries to ensure construction and allotment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing in accordance with the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995.

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In his petition, Gandhi contended that PAPRA mandates reservation of a fixed percentage of plots and apartments for EWS beneficiaries in large housing projects. He alleged that despite the statutory requirement, EWS dwelling units were neither constructed nor allotted in numerous projects across Punjab and that land earmarked for such housing was diverted for other purposes.

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The petitioner claimed that the objective of PAPRA was to ensure inclusive urban development by guaranteeing actual housing for economically weaker families within private housing projects. However, Gandhi submitted that the statutory scheme was allegedly undermined resulting in non-implementation of EWS housing obligations for nearly 25 years.

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The petitioner submitted that several economically weaker families had approached him alleging denial of housing benefits despite statutory reservations under the Act. He asserted that he had invoked the court’s jurisdiction in public interest to secure enforcement of the statutory provisions.

Seeking directions to the State and its authorities, Gandhi prayed for time-bound construction and allotment of EWS housing in accordance with Sections 3(2)(h)(ii) and 5(9) of PAPRA and Rule 4 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Rules, 1995.

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He has also sought directions for action against builders, promoters and officials allegedly responsible for non-compliance with EWS reservation requirements. He has also sought a stay on the operation and further implementation of the May 24, 2016 notification, including any auction, diversion or repurposing of land reserved for EWS housing during the pendency of the petition.