Divorce cases cannot drift: HC sets one-year timeline, stresses dignity

Making it clear that a divorce delayed is dignity denied, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a marriage dispute cannot be left to drift endlessly. Admonishing delays in matrimonial litigation, the Bench also directed a Family Court in Chandigarh to decide a pending divorce petition within a year, ruling that proceedings under matrimonial law cannot be allowed to stagnate at the very threshold.

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Justice Virinder Aggarwal asserted that the very purpose of creating exclusive Family Courts would stand defeated if cases were allowed to linger at preliminary stages. “The proceedings in divorce petitions are required to be dealt with and disposed of expeditiously,” the Bench observed, placing the issue in the larger framework of legislative intent and constitutional values.

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Referring to the statutory scheme, Justice Aggarwal observed: “The Family Courts Act, 1984, has been enacted with the object of establishing exclusive courts for adjudication of family disputes so as to ensure their speedy and effective disposal. The legislative intent underlying the Act envisages that matrimonial disputes should not be prolonged unnecessarily and ought to be concluded at the earliest possible stage.”

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The Bench added that the Supreme Court had time and again stressed upon expeditious disposal of family disputes as it involved question with regard to basic human dignity.

The direction came in a civil revision petition seeking “supervisory intervention” for expeditious adjudication of a divorce plea under the Hindu Marriage Act. The High Court was told that the proceedings had not moved beyond the initial stage despite the passage of time.

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In its detailed order, the Bench observed that the divorce petition had been pending since November 25, 2024, and remained at the initial stage. “In these circumstances, a case is made out for the exercise of supervisory jurisdiction by this Court under Article 227 of the Constitution of India.”

Disposing of the petition, the Bench directed the Family Court at Chandigarh to take up and decide the divorce petition expeditiously, “preferably within a period of one year from the next date fixed before the learned Family Court.”

The directions came in a case that brought into focus how procedural delays—often triggered by non-cooperation— could derail the very objective of specialised forums. The petitioner-husband submitted that despite filing the divorce petition more than a year ago, the matter remained stuck at a preliminary stage. An amendment application moved at the outset was met with prolonged inaction, with the respondent filing a reply only after nearly a year. Even thereafter, another application filed by the petitioner remained unanswered, leading to repeated adjournments.

The High Court took note of these circumstances, including the Family Court granting “last opportunity” to the respondent to file a reply before adjourning the hearing in the matter to May 14.