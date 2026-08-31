Economic crime no less serious for being non-violent: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an economic offence cannot be treated less serious merely because the crime does not involve physical violence. The Bench ruled that its absence could not by itself dilute the seriousness of the economic offence, while making it clear that such matters demand greater scrutiny at bail stage.

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“Economic offences are frequently characterised by calculated design, deliberation, sophistication and a conscious abuse of financial, commercial and fiduciary mechanisms,” Justice Goel observed while explaining why such cases acquired a “somewhat distinct complexion” at the stage of considering bail.

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Justice Goel ruled: “Unlike an offence which may be committed in a moment of passion, impulse or sudden provocation, an economic offence may, indubitably depending on its factual matrix, involve a preconceived course of conduct, preparation, manipulation of records or transactions, diversion or layering of funds, creation of fictitious documentation, misuse of corporate or fiduciary structures, concealment of the proceeds or coordinated participation of several persons.”

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Elaborating, Justice Goel added the absence of physical violence, as such, could not by itself dilute the seriousness of the alleged criminality or the potential consequences flowing therefrom.” The Bench added the distinction becomes particularly important where the investigation material went beyond a general allegation and specifically connected an accused with the alleged criminal conduct.

“This distinction assumes particular significance where the material collected during investigation, prima facie, does not merely disclose a general or omnibus allegation against the accused, but contains specific and direct material connecting the individual with the alleged criminal conduct,” Justice Goel added.

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The Bench added it would have to approach the bail plea “with greater circumspection”, when the accusation was founded upon identifiable transactions, documentary material, financial trails, communications, corporate records, statements, digital evidence or other contemporaneous material which prima facie attributed a definite and active role to the accused.

Justice Goel added the court was not expected, at the stage of bail, to conduct a meticulous appreciation of evidence as trial. But “it is equally impermissible to disregard material of substantial probative significance” which demonstrates a direct nexus between the accused and the alleged criminal conduct.

Justice Goel added the court while adjudicating a prayer for grant of regular bail was required to undertake a careful assessment of a multitude of factors. The exercise was necessarily contextual and called for a judicious balancing of the competing considerations.

“Amongst the relevant considerations are the nature and gravity of the accusation; the severity of the punishment prescribed for the alleged offence; the precise role attributed to the accused; the nature and quality of the material collected during investigation; whether the allegations are specific and individualised or vague and omnibus; the prima facie strength of the prosecution case; the circumstances in which the offence is alleged to have been committed; the antecedents and criminal history, if any, of the accused; the likelihood of the accused absconding or evading the process of law and the possibility of influencing or intimidating witnesses,” the Bench asserted.

Justice Goel added that also relevant were factors such as the likelihood of tampering with or destroying evidence; “the propensity, if discernible from the material on record, to commit a similar or further offence”; the possibility of repetition of the offence; the stage and progress of investigation or trial; the period of incarceration already undergone; the likelihood of the trial being concluded within a reasonable time; the possibility of the accused being subjected to an unduly prolonged incarceration without adjudication of guilt; and the existence of any special or compelling circumstance which may bear upon the question of release on bail.

“The court may also, depending upon the nature of the accusations, take into consideration the manner in which the offence is alleged to have been conceived and executed, whether the alleged criminality is individual or forms part of an organised or concerted design, the number of persons allegedly involved, the extent of alleged financial or pecuniary benefit derived, the magnitude of the loss caused, the vulnerability of the victims, the sophistication employed in perpetrating the alleged offence, and whether the accused is alleged to have occupied a position of authority, trust or control which was utilised in the commission of the offence,” Justice Goel observed.

The court added that equally relevant might be the conduct of the accused before and after registration of the case, including cooperation with the investigation, compliance with previous orders, attempts to evade the process of law, or conduct suggestive of an endeavour to frustrate the investigation or trial.