Issues relating to gender-neutral laws, alleged misuse of legal provisions in marital disputes, parental alienation, custody conflicts and suicides among men will be discussed at the Ekam Nyaay Dialogue to be held at Diwan Atma Ram Law Auditorium, Law Bhawan, Chandigarh, on August 30.

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Organised by the Ekam Nyaay Foundation, the dialogue will be held on the theme “Balancing Justice: Protecting the Innocent while Empowering the Vulnerable”.

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Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP, and Justice Rajesh Bindal, former judge of the Supreme Court, will be the chief guests. Dr Mittal will deliver the inaugural address on introducing private member’s Bill in Parliament for establishing a National Commission for Men and the need to address issues concerning men.

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Justice Bindal will deliver the keynote address on the conference theme.

Dignitaries speaking at the conference include Justice Rajive Bhalla, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice MM Kumar, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court; Sanjeev Jindal, former Additional District and sessions Judge; Anil Malhotra, senior advocate; Kshitij Sharma, senior advocate; Manisha Gulati, former chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women; Dr Nidhi Sharma, Assistant Professor, UILS; Dipcy Sagoo, Independent Journalist; Harwarinder, Activist and Activist Anmol Dang.

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Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, journalist, documentary filmmaker and founder-director of the Ekam Nyaay Foundation, will deliver the welcome address and moderate the sessions along with advocate Amit Lakhani and Dr Nitya Prakash.

The discussions will cover parental alienation and the emotional impact of custody disputes, questions relating to consent, protection and due process in sexual-offence reporting, misuse of laws and violence in marital conflicts, and concerns in Punjab relating to marriage fraud, migration aspirations and suicides among men.

The Foundation will also release a report titled “Husband Murder and Suicide Report”. According to the Foundation, it has documented more than 2,000 cases of murder and suicide of men allegedly linked to adultery, false allegations and marital abuse over the past three years.

“We are going to have a meaningful dialogue around very important issues impacting society today. A progressive and healthy society is where every gender is heard and treated equally. Men also suffering is a social reality today and it is our endeavour to take these conversations from court judgments to public discourses,” Bhardwaj said.

The Foundation said the Ekam Nyaay Dialogues were being organised as a series of conferences to discuss legal issues affecting ordinary people.

It said an earlier dialogue in Mumbai was attended by Justice Sadhana Jadhav and Justice Roshan Dalvi, former judges of the Bombay High Court, where issues including suicides among men and shared parenting were discussed. At the Ekam Nyaay National Conference in 2025, former Chief Justice of India Justice UU Lalit had observed that advocating equal gender justice and fair legal processes did not make a person “anti-women”.

The Chandigarh event will also have advocates, students, activists, citizens and victims of misuse of law. The organisers said discussions would focus on the implications of family disputes, criminal allegations and prolonged legal proceedings for individuals, children and families.