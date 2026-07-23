'Engagement, promise of marriage cannot become licence to exploit': HC denies anticipatory bail in alleged intimate-photo leak case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an engagement and an impending marriage cannot be used to exploit a woman’s trust or shield an accused from investigation. The Bench also refused anticipatory bail to a Ludhiana man accused of establishing physical relations with his fiancée on the promise of marriage, threatening her with an acid attack after backing out of the marriage, and allegedly leaking her private photographs by misusing access to her Instagram account.

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Dismissing the petition, Justice Aaradhna Sawhney observed that the petitioner had “betrayed the trust of the victim and played with her emotions” and had failed to establish any “exceptional depravity/hardship” warranting the extraordinary relief of pre-arrest bail. The court further held that, at the present stage of investigation, there was a likelihood of the petitioner interfering with the probe and influencing witnesses, while his custodial interrogation was also required for recovery of his mobile phone.

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The case arose out of an FIR registered on March 24 at Division No. 2 police station in Ludhiana. A status report placed before the Bench, during the course of hearing, said the complainant, a private school teacher, stated in her complaint that her family came into contact with the petitioner’s father in November 2024, following which a marriage proposal was accepted and the couple got engaged in November next year. Their marriage was fixed after the Holi festival this year.

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The complainant alleged that the petitioner after the engagement repeatedly took her to hotels and his house, assuring her that they were soon to be married, and established physical relations with her on that assurance.

She alleged that the petitioner shortly before Holi informed her that he would not marry her. Thereafter, she learnt that he was involved with another girl. When she insisted on the marriage, he allegedly threatened to throw acid on her, ruin her life and leaked her private obscene photographs on social media. She further claimed that the petitioner knew the password of her Instagram account, uploaded her photographs to her friends, repeatedly threatened her family through late-night calls, stalked her at the school where she worked, intercepted her on the way and threatened to kill her.

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Seeking anticipatory bail, the petitioner argued that he was a 20-year-old with a clean antecedent and had been falsely implicated. His counsel contended that the complainant’s version was inherently improbable It was further argued that the relationship deteriorated because the complainant allegedly began demanding money after the engagement, that she never raised any alarm during the alleged incidents, and that there was no material to show he had clicked or circulated any objectionable photographs. The petitioner also offered to join the investigation and surrender his mobile phone.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Sawhney asserted: “In view of the role played by the petitioner, who betrayed the trust of the victim and played with her emotions, as also threatened her, this court is of the opinion that the petitioner has not been able to make out a case of exceptional depravity/hardship in his favour, entitling him for the grant of this extra ordinary relief of pre-arrest bail. Investigation being at nascent stage, if the relief sought for is extended to petitioner, the likelihood of him interfering with the investigation and influencing the prosecution witnesses cannot be ruled out”

The Bench added: “In the light of seriousness and gravity of allegations levelled, no case for grant of pre-arrest bail is made out. Further, the custodial interrogation of petitioner is also needed to recover his mobile phone, which as per the state counsel has till date not being taken into possession by the Investigating Officer. Accordingly, the present petition stands dismissed”.