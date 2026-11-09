'Equal work cannot mean unequal wages': High Court to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that Haryana cannot pay contractual Legal Assistants differently for performing identical work merely because their earlier wages were protected at different levels.

The ruling came as Justice Harpreet Singh Brar directed the State to pay Rs 45,000 per month to the petitioner-employees in two cases, irrespective of whether they were engaged directly or deployed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRNL).

Justice Brar held that protecting the higher existing remuneration of some employees could not become a justification for paying less to others performing the same duties, with identical qualifications and under the same job role. The court made it clear that contractual employees might claim wage parity with similarly placed contractual employees even though they could not claim placement in the regular pay scale without regular recruitment.

Justice Brar asserted wage protection merely carried forward “whatever an indenting department happened to pay a person before porting”. It had no relation to the work performed, the qualifications held or the responsibilities shouldered.

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“It (wage protection) operates only as a shield for such persons, and cannot become a ground to hold others, performing the same work, at a lower rate,” the court observed, rejecting the Nigam’s justification for the disparity.

The court also examined the remuneration of Legal Assistants deployed through HKRNL in different Haryana departments.

The petitioners in one case were monthly receiving Rs 25,300, while their counterparts in the Secondary Education Directorate were drawing Rs 28,884 and those in the Irrigation and Water Resources Department Rs 40,010. A Legal Assistant in the Urban Local Bodies Directorate was getting Rs 45,000.

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Justice Brar observed all were deployed against the same Level-III job role, with B.A. LL.B. as the prescribed qualification. The respondents had not pointed out any difference in their qualifications, duties or responsibilities.

“Thus, on the respondents’ own showing, all these Legal Assistants hold one job role, carrying the same qualification and the same nature of duty,” the Bench observed.

The court rejected the argument that the higher remuneration of certain employees had to be protected because they were drawing it before being ported to the Nigam. It held that the remuneration drawn before porting had no rational connection with the work performed or responsibilities shouldered.

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Justice Brar added a clause of the 2022 Contractual Policy, which protected existing higher wages, did not prohibit departments from paying higher remuneration.

“Therefore, the clause cannot be read as a ceiling so as to deny the petitioners the remuneration paid to other Legal Assistants holding the same job role.”

Rejecting the argument that employees working in different departments could not claim parity, the court held that the employees concerned were deployed through the same Nigam, under the same contractual policy and against the same government-notified job role. Their wages were charged under a common budgetary head.

“Persons discharging identical duties cannot be treated differently, merely because they belong to different departments of the government,” the court observed, relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment in State of Punjab versus Jagjit Singh case.

Justice Brar also held that neither the absence of sanctioned posts nor the difference in the initial mode of engagement could justify unequal remuneration.

“This Court is of the considered view that the petitioners perform the same work, carry the same qualification and hold the same job role as the Legal Assistants. The denial of equal remuneration to them is arbitrary and violative of Article 14 of the

Constitution of India”.

The same reasoning was extended to petitioners in the connected case, who had been directly engaged as Legal Assistants by the Secondary and Elementary Education Directorates. The court held that their mode of engagement did not alter the nature of their work.

However, the court declined their claim for the minimum of the regular pay scale, holding that they had not established parity with any regular post in terms of qualifications and duties.

Fixing the remuneration at Rs 45,000 per month, the court reasoned that parity could not be achieved by reducing the wages of better-paid employees. “Where the State itself remunerates the same job role at Rs 45,000 per month, it cannot hold similarly placed Legal Assistants to a lower rate, as parity cannot be achieved by levelling down,” Justice Brar added.

The relief was made prospective from November 1 this year as the comparative material establishing the higher remuneration had been placed on record during the proceedings. The court also granted liberty to the petitioners to approach it afresh if the State attempted to replace them with another set of contractual employees.

Allowing both petitions, the court directed compliance within six weeks of receiving the order. The enhanced remuneration would apply irrespective of whether the petitioners were engaged directly by the departments or deployed through HKRNL.